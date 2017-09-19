Potawatomi Hotel & Casino names new CEO and GM

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has named Rodney Ferguson chief executive officer and general manager.

Ferguson, who has served as the property’s chief operating officer since 2016, will be responsible for the overall direction, administration and coordination of the casino.

He will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the casino and hotel while serving as a direct liaison to the Forest County Potawatomi Executive Council.

“On behalf of the tribe’s Executive Council, this is a pivotal moment of growth at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and we’re so pleased Rodney will be leading these efforts,” said Harold “Gus” Frank, chairman of the Forest County Potawatomi Executive Council. “Rodney not only brings a wealth of experience in tribal gaming to this leadership role, but has an intimate knowledge of the operations in Milwaukee, which will serve the property very well.”

Ferguson replaces Hartford Shegonee, who retired earlier this year.

From 2013 to 2015, Ferguson served as Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s chief financial officer, where he helped lead the planning and opening of the property’s 381-room hotel.

Potawatomi is also in the process replacing hotel director Hassan Abdel-Moneim, who left recently to take a job in California.

Abdel-Moneim was named the casino’s first hotel director in December 2013 to oversee operations the hotel, which opened in fall of 2014.

Potawatomi is planning a second, 119-room hotel tower, which will also feature a spa and additional meeting space. The $80 million project is expected to open in spring of 2019.