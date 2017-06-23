Performing artists recognized at inaugural Footlights awards ceremony

Performing artists in the Milwaukee area were recognized for their work this year at the first-ever Footlights Performing Arts Awards on Thursday evening.

The ceremony, held at Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Quadracci Powerhouse, was sponsored by United Performing Arts Fund and featured local actor and television personality John McGivern as its host.

“We want to give both artists and audiences something beyond a Footlights program, to help them remember the outstanding performances we see on stage every season,” said Steve Marcus, president and founder of Marcus Promotions, the publisher of Footlights playbills. “And thus—the Footlights Performing Arts Awards were born.”

Thirty-two nominees were awarded in 16 categories, with both professional and non-professional artists being recognized.

Winners included:

Best Choreography (Professional): Ryan Cappleman, The Pirates of Penzance

Best Choreography (Non-Professional): Melissa Bloch-Meier, Chicago

Best Costume Design (Professional): Chris March, La Cage Aux Folles

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional): Rhonda Schmidt, Anything Goes

Best Technical Design, Lighting and Sound (Professional): David Gipson, Beauty and the Beast

Best Technical Design, Lighting and Sound (Non-Professional): Katrina Smith, Little Shop of Horrors

Best Scenic Design (Professional): Todd Edward Ivins, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional): Roger F. Bochek, My Fair Lady

Best Direction (Professional): Mary MacDonald Kerr, Luna Gale

Best Direction (Non-Professional): Jerry Becker, Beauty and the Beast

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Play (Professional): Marques Causey, Luna Gale

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Play (Non-Professional): Sam Ellis Sherman, Wonderland

Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Play (Professional): Rana Roman, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Play (Non-Professional): Ruth Arnell, 33 Variations

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Musical (Professional): Shawn Holmes, La Cage Aux Folles

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Musical (Non-Professional): Thomas Hess, Young Frankenstein

Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Musical (Professional): Angela Iannone, Ernest in Love

Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Musical (Non-Professional): Katie Katschke, Fiddler on the Roof

Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Play (Professional): Anthony Crivello, McGuire

Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Play (Non-Professional): Nicholas Callan Haubner, The Odd Couple

Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Play (Professional): Jenny Wanasek, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Play (Non-Professional): Beth Perry, 33 Variations

Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Musical (Professional): Ray Jivoff, La Cage Aux Folles

Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Musical (Non-Professional): Ryan Charles, Jesus Christ Superstar

Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Musical (Professional): Allie Babich, Violet

Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Musical (Non-Professional): Marann K. Curtis, Grease

Best Performance (Professional): Zie Magic Flute, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Quasimondo Physical Theatre

Best Performance (Non-Professional): Comicality 2017, Hartford Players

Best Play (Professional): Fences, Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Best Play (Non-Professional): 33 Variations, Waukesha Civic Theatre

Best Musical (Professional): La Cage Aux Folles, Skylight Music Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional): My Fair Lady, Falls Patio Players