Paul Simon to perform at Summerfest

Will headline American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30

April 25, 2017, 11:11 AM

Paul Simon will be the headline performer at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on June 30, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials announced today.

Simon last played at Summerfest in 2006 and also performed at the festival in 2001 with Brian Wilson, and in 1999 and 1987.

Now 75, Simon became a star as part of the duo Simon & Garfunkel, formed in 1964 with Art Garfunkel. The duo split up in 1970, and Simon began a successful solo career.

Simon has won 16 Grammy awards over his career as a solo artist and as part of Simon & Garfunkel.

Joining Simon for his June 30 show will be “special guest” Brandi Carlile. A folk rock singer-songwriter, Carlile’s 2015 album The Firewatcher’s Daughter was nominated for a Grammy award.

The Paul Simon booking is the final major show to be announced for Summerfest 2017, the 50th edition of the festival.

Here’s the complete lineup for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

  • June 28 – Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • June 29 – Luke Bryan
  • June 30 – Paul Simon
  • July 1 – Zac Brown Band
  • July 2 – P!nk
  • July 4 – The Chainsmokers
  • July 5 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
  • July 6 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
  • July 7 – Dierks Bentley
  • July 8 – Future, Big Sean and Migos
  • July 9 – Outlaw Music Festival including Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow

Tickets for the Paul Simon show go on sale Friday, April 28.

