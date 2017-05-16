Panel opposes Ladybug Club application for adult entertainment

Club owner says he wants to add Chippendales and burlesque shows, not full nudity

by

May 16, 2017, 5:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/panel-opposes-ladybug-club-application-for-adult-entertainment/

Despite a promise to keep the dancers at least partially dressed, the city’s Licenses Committee on Tuesday voted against the Ladybug Club’s application for an adult entertainment license.

The committee voted unanimously against the club’s request with Alderman Tony Zielinski saying he could not support it because of repeated police calls to the club.

The Ladybug Club is located in the Milwaukee Building at 622 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Since the Ladybug Club opened in 2005, there have been 84 police reports for the location, according to the city. In November, the Ladybug Club’s license was suspended for 15 days. It was suspended for 10 days in 2014, and for 90 days in 2013.

Alderwoman Milele Coggs said she had a problem with the owner’s plan of operation.

Habib Mangee, owner of the Ladybug Club, also known as 618 Live on Water, submitted the application to add “adult entertainment, strippers, exotic dancing and also amusement and comics” to the club in April, but on Tuesday, his attorneys told committee members strippers were not the intention. Nick Murado, who spoke on behalf of Mangee, said the plan is to host 104 events per year which could include Chippendales or Thunder From Down Under exotic male dancer shows or burlesque female shows.

“We know the population will be booming (downtown) and we want to give our patrons and new patrons a reason to come,” Murado said. “This was in no way was ever meant to be considered a gentleman’s club.”

If the Ladybug Club is granted the license, however, it would not prevent owners from having full nudity, under the city statutes.

The full Common Council will vote on the license application on May 31.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who represents the downtown area, said the Common Council has no choice but to support the license.

Last week, the Common Council voted 10-5 to grant the Silk Exotic owners a license to open a strip club at 730 N. Old World Third St. downtown in exchange for several lawsuits to be dropped against the city. They had sued the city for repeated denials to open a strip club downtown.

Bauman said the Ladybug Club’s lack of clarity on its intended use of the adult entertainment license is concerning, but he will still support the application.

“Strippers are strippers. Nudity is the whole point in checking the (adult entertainment license application) box,” Bauman said. “That is constitutionally protected speech in the form of nude dancers; therefore, following the advice of our city attorneys, I have no choice but to have no objection to the application.”

The Ladybug Club is also planning to update its decor and build out a kitchen so it can begin serving food in 2018, Murado said.

Despite a promise to keep the dancers at least partially dressed, the city’s Licenses Committee on Tuesday voted against the Ladybug Club’s application for an adult entertainment license.

The committee voted unanimously against the club’s request with Alderman Tony Zielinski saying he could not support it because of repeated police calls to the club.

The Ladybug Club is located in the Milwaukee Building at 622 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Since the Ladybug Club opened in 2005, there have been 84 police reports for the location, according to the city. In November, the Ladybug Club’s license was suspended for 15 days. It was suspended for 10 days in 2014, and for 90 days in 2013.

Alderwoman Milele Coggs said she had a problem with the owner’s plan of operation.

Habib Mangee, owner of the Ladybug Club, also known as 618 Live on Water, submitted the application to add “adult entertainment, strippers, exotic dancing and also amusement and comics” to the club in April, but on Tuesday, his attorneys told committee members strippers were not the intention. Nick Murado, who spoke on behalf of Mangee, said the plan is to host 104 events per year which could include Chippendales or Thunder From Down Under exotic male dancer shows or burlesque female shows.

“We know the population will be booming (downtown) and we want to give our patrons and new patrons a reason to come,” Murado said. “This was in no way was ever meant to be considered a gentleman’s club.”

If the Ladybug Club is granted the license, however, it would not prevent owners from having full nudity, under the city statutes.

The full Common Council will vote on the license application on May 31.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who represents the downtown area, said the Common Council has no choice but to support the license.

Last week, the Common Council voted 10-5 to grant the Silk Exotic owners a license to open a strip club at 730 N. Old World Third St. downtown in exchange for several lawsuits to be dropped against the city. They had sued the city for repeated denials to open a strip club downtown.

Bauman said the Ladybug Club’s lack of clarity on its intended use of the adult entertainment license is concerning, but he will still support the application.

“Strippers are strippers. Nudity is the whole point in checking the (adult entertainment license application) box,” Bauman said. “That is constitutionally protected speech in the form of nude dancers; therefore, following the advice of our city attorneys, I have no choice but to have no objection to the application.”

The Ladybug Club is also planning to update its decor and build out a kitchen so it can begin serving food in 2018, Murado said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

What now?
What now?

Answer that question before employees head to the ER

by Paul Nobile

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Future Technology in the Workplace and Beyond
Wisconsin Club

05/19/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am