Old German Beer hall to give away free sausage on Fred Usinger Day

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Old German Beer Hall on Old World Third Street in Milwaukee will give away free Usinger sausage in honor of Fred Usinger Day.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele declared February 23 Fred Usinger Day in 2005 in honor of the business’ storied Milwaukee legacy. This is the 10th year OGBH has celebrated the day.

Fred Usinger Inc. was established in Milwaukee in 1880 by Frederick Usinger. His great-grandson, Fritz Usinger, became president in 1988 and continues to lead the company today. With 125 employees, the company makes sausages from about 130 different recipes, most of which use old-world European techniques and ingredients. Some production takes place at the headquarters at 1020 N. Old World Third St., across the street from OGBH.

OGBH will offer one free sausage per person from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last. Fritz Usinger also will tap a wooden keg of Hofbrau Urbock beer at 6 p.m., and adults older than 21 in attendance will get one free sample of the amber bock beer. There will also be live music at noon and from 5 to 8 p.m.