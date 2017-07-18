Nonprofit group purchases West Bend Theatre

Plans to restore 88-year-old buidling

by

July 18, 2017, 2:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/nonprofit-group-purchases-west-bend-theatre/

An effort to revitalize the historic West Bend Theatre is officially underway after a nonprofit group recently purchased the building. 

Historic West Bend Theatre, Inc. purchased the 88-year-old theater at 125 N. Main St. for $250,000 from Ascendant Holdings LLC.

The West Bend Theatre at 125 N. Main St.

The group has launched a campaign with the goal of raising $1.5 million to $3 million to renovate the theater next year.

The theater opened in downtown West Bend in 1929 and showed films until it closed in 2006.

Previous proposals to gut all but the building’s facade have been met with opposition from the West Bend community, said John Torinus, the group’s spokesperson and chairman of Serigraph Inc.

“The town sort of rose up and said, ‘No, you can’t take down the theater — that’s where I had my first date. That’s where I had my first kiss,’” Torinus said. “It really was palpable.”

Ascendant Holdings, LLC bought the building in 2012 for $100,000, according to state records. Matt Prescott, a West Bend native who founded Ascendant Holdings, stabilized the property and has readied it for reuse, Torinus said. 

Torinus said the group envisions the restored theater hosting showings of classic movies, matinee showings for children, musical performances, comedy acts, corporate events and weddings.

“It will be a community, all-purpose facility,” he said.

Historic West Bend Theatre, Inc. has brought on Scott Georgeson, an architect whose portfolio includes restoration work on the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Skylight Opera Theater and Schauer Arts & Activity Center in Hartford.

Torinus said the group is raising money through the rest of 2017, with construction anticipated to begin in early 2018. The goal is to have it completed in 2018, he said.

“So far we’ve had nothing but good reception from the community and potential donors,” he said.

An effort to revitalize the historic West Bend Theatre is officially underway after a nonprofit group recently purchased the building. 

Historic West Bend Theatre, Inc. purchased the 88-year-old theater at 125 N. Main St. for $250,000 from Ascendant Holdings LLC.

The West Bend Theatre at 125 N. Main St.

The group has launched a campaign with the goal of raising $1.5 million to $3 million to renovate the theater next year.

The theater opened in downtown West Bend in 1929 and showed films until it closed in 2006.

Previous proposals to gut all but the building’s facade have been met with opposition from the West Bend community, said John Torinus, the group’s spokesperson and chairman of Serigraph Inc.

“The town sort of rose up and said, ‘No, you can’t take down the theater — that’s where I had my first date. That’s where I had my first kiss,’” Torinus said. “It really was palpable.”

Ascendant Holdings, LLC bought the building in 2012 for $100,000, according to state records. Matt Prescott, a West Bend native who founded Ascendant Holdings, stabilized the property and has readied it for reuse, Torinus said. 

Torinus said the group envisions the restored theater hosting showings of classic movies, matinee showings for children, musical performances, comedy acts, corporate events and weddings.

“It will be a community, all-purpose facility,” he said.

Historic West Bend Theatre, Inc. has brought on Scott Georgeson, an architect whose portfolio includes restoration work on the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Skylight Opera Theater and Schauer Arts & Activity Center in Hartford.

Torinus said the group is raising money through the rest of 2017, with construction anticipated to begin in early 2018. The goal is to have it completed in 2018, he said.

“So far we’ve had nothing but good reception from the community and potential donors,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm