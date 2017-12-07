New Uline stage planned at Summerfest grounds

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline is extending its sponsorship of Summerfest with plans to build a new Uline Warehouse stage at the north end of Henry Maier Festival Park, the company and Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced today.

The announcement was made during Milwaukee World Festival’s board meeting on Thursday. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Uline is excited to extend its relationship with Summerfest and continue to help the festival be a key part in making Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin a great place to live,” said Brian Shenker, vice president of customer development for Uline.

The project will continue a series of planned and completed renovations at the park in recent years. Early this year, Milwaukee World Festival announced plans to replace the Marcus Amphitheater with a new main stage sponsored by Madison-based American Family Insurance, with construction planned to begin in 2019. In addition, a new U.S. Cellular-sponsored stage is expected to be completed in 2018.

Major renovations to the Miller Lite Oasis, which included a redesigned stage, new Miller Lite Brew House bar, and new elevated viewing deck, were unveiled during this year’s festival.

The agreement with Uline continues its sponsorship of the festival, which began in 2011. In 2013, the company became a major festival stage sponsor. The Uline Warehouse has hosted various headliners, including Hunter Hayes, Chris Issak, T-Pain, Michael McDonald, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, OK Go, Brett Eldridge, “Weird Al” Yankovic and The Chainsmokers.

Under the extended sponsorship, Uline will become the official office supplier of Summerfest.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Uline, a company that appreciates the value of Summerfest as an accessible festival experience for our entire community,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “With this capital commitment, we will have reconstructed seven major stage areas by 2020. We are exceptionally grateful to our sponsors for their support in making Henry Maier Festival Park a world-class venue.”

Eppstein Uhen Architects has been selected to lead the project. The project is subject to review and approval of the Board of Harbor Commissioners, which governs the nonprofit’s lease of the festival grounds.