New arena to host NCAA tournament games in 2022

Bucks and Marquette put in joint bid

by

April 18, 2017, 3:02 PM

The new downtown Milwaukee Bucks arena has been chosen host NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games in 2022.

Rendering of Milwaukee Bucks Arena in downtown Milwaukee

A rendering of the Milwaukee Bucks Arena under construction in downtown Milwaukee

The $500 million, 714,000-square-foot arena, formally known as the Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center, currently is under construction just north of the BMO Harris Bradley Center and is slated for a fall 2018 opening. Through a joint bid by the Bucks and Marquette University, the arena will host games during the first and second rounds of the 2022 tournament.

The new arena will replace the BMO Harris Bradley Center, which will be razed when it is completed. The Bradley Center hosted games during seven NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments over the years, including during the 2017 tournament.

“This is fantastic news for the state of Wisconsin and another important milestone in the progress of this world-class arena in Milwaukee,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks. “The BMO Harris Bradley Center was a tremendous host for NCAA basketball for many years and we’re thrilled to continue partnering with Marquette to ensure that tradition continues in the new building. We look forward to many more exciting announcements as we continue to bring a wide range of entertainment options to our community.”

