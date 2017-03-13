NCAA tournament field set

The field for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was announced Sunday, revealing which teams will play in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and the match-ups for Wisconsin and Marquette.

NCAA tournament games will be played in Milwaukee on Thursday and Saturday.

On Thursday in Milwaukee, Big Ten champion Purdue will play American East champion Vermont, Big 12 tournament champion Iowa State will play Mountain West champion Nevada, Minnesota will play Conference USA champion Middle Tennessee State and Butler will play Big South champion Winthrop. Winners will advance to play games on Saturday.

Those teams and their fans will provide a boost to the Milwaukee economy during their stay. Purdue fans will have the shortest distance to travel as the campus is 212 miles from Milwaukee. Butler is 273 miles from Milwaukee, Minnesota 337 miles and Iowa State 358 miles.

This will be the seventh time Marquette University and the Bradley Center have hosted the NCAA tournament.

Wisconsin is an 8 seed and will play Virginia Tech on Thursday in Buffalo. Marquette is a 10 seed and will play South Carolina on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

Join the BizTimes Milwaukee Bracket challenge via CBS Sports by clicking here.