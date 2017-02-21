National lumberjack competition coming to German Fest

A new event is coming to German Fest in Milwaukee this summer.

In addition to the beer, brats and slices of Black Forest cake that traditionally have dominated the ethnic festival each year, German Fest-goers will now get a chance to watch the nation’s top pro and college lumberjack athletes compete in chopping and sawing competitions.

The Stihl Timbersports Series announced Tuesday it will host its U.S. Pro and Collegiate Championship at the BMO Harris Pavilion at Henry Maier Festival Park from July 28 to July 30 during German Fest.

The competition, which is in its 32nd season, will air on ABC in the fall and will feature the top 20 professional lumberjack athletes in the country and the top eight collegiate lumberjack athletes.

“Each season we look to identify a championship host city that can help our sport grow and reach a new fanbase; Milwaukee fits that criteria perfectly,” said Brad Sorgen, executive producer of the series. “German Fest is already a largely successful festival, and we’re proud to be a part of it and to help bring in a new fanbase.”

The athletes will compete in chopping and sawing competitions. After the competition airs on ABC, it will re-air on ESPN, ESPN2 and NBC Sports later in the year.

