MSO to open for Bucks tonight, Blue Man Group to perform at halftime

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will kick off the Milwaukee Bucks’ home opener tonight performing the National Anthem and Mozart’s “Dies irae” while Blue Man Group will perform during halftime.

The game, which will be nationally televised on ESPN, will begin the Bucks last season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, which will be replaced next year by the new arena under construction next door.

Blue Man Group, the New York City-based entertainment company, performs its theatrical shows, combining music and art, around the world. MSO will play the “Requiem in D minor” piece as the Bucks introduce its coaches and players before taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“We are always looking for opportunities to take the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Chorus outside of the concert hall to where people live, work, and play,” Mark Niehaus, president and executive director of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra said. “It’s a great way to support our home team and support our community. And we always have a great time. Fear the Deer!”



Tonight’s game will be the first of 10 nationally televised Bucks’ games this season. The next three games will also be played at home- Oct. 21 against the Portland Trailblazers, Oct. 23 against the Charlotte Hornets and Oct. 26 against the Boston Celtics, which will be played at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, the Bucks former home, as part of the Bucks 50th anniversary celebration.

“Return to the MECCA” court unveiled

The Bucks also announced today that the game at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena will be played on a replica court that will look like the court designed by pop artist Robert Indiana when the arena was known as the MECCA. The Bucks and Marquette basketball teams played on the court from 1977-88. The Bucks game on Oct. 26 will be called the “Return to the MECCA” game.

“On this special night at the MECCA, it’s only fitting for fans to have another chance to see the Bucks play on this iconic court,” said Dustin Godsey, Bucks chief marketing officer. “Robert Indiana’s famously designed floor is a major part of the legacy of the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee and we’re proud to celebrate the team’s heritage in our 50th Anniversary season.”