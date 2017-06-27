Movie theater at The Corners of Brookfield approval delayed

Town of Brookfield has questions about parking, traffic

June 27, 2017, 1:15 PM

Before a movie theater will be added to The Corners of Brookfield development, the plan commission would like more information.

The panel met on Monday but had concerns about parking and traffic flow, said Tom Hagie, Town Administrator.

The proposal for a nine-screen theater on the eastern most end of the mixed-use development, will likely be back before the plan commission for further review in July, Hagie said.

An operator for the theater has still not been identified.

“I think at this point the plans are still conceptual and they are seeing if it will get passed,” Hagie said.

Last week, Robert Gould, vice president of U.S. operations for IM Property Investments LLC, the company that is partnering with Bradford Real Estate to develop The Corners of Brookfield, said the company has been approached by a number of theater operators.

“At this time, we are exploring how we may best accommodate a theater tenant that would provide another exciting entertainment option at The Corners,” Gould said.

The 19-acre site, bounded by West Bluemound Road, North Barker Road and Interstate 94, was once the home of a Marcus cinema, an Applebee’s restaurant and a Menard’s store, which were all torn down to make way for the $200 million development.

The Corners opened its first eight stores, including the state’s first Von Maur department store, in April. Since then, additional stores have continued to open including Sendik’s. L.L. Bean will open its first Wisconsin store on June 30.

