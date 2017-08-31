Milwaukee Film gets $300,000 from 30 new sponsors for festival

Associated Bank expands its partnership with checking program

Milwaukee Film, the organizer of the city’s annual film festival, announced Thursday that it has received $301,000 in additional funding and in-kind support from 30 new sponsors for this year’s festival. 

The 30 new sponsors join 106 returning sponsors who contributed more than $170,000 in increased cash support, the organization said.

Milwaukee Film recently announced it has entered into a 31-year lease to operate the Oriental Theatre.

Milwaukee Film’s presenting sponsor Associated Bank has also expanded its partnership with the organization through a new checking program, in which five cents from every transaction with a Milwaukee Film Checking account is donated to the organization.

“As we embark on this year’s festival, we are thankful to our returning sponsors for their belief in our growing organization and we are thrilled to welcome 30 new sponsors who will put us in an even better position as we continue to expand,” said Mark Sabljak, Milwaukee Film’s corporate and community engagement director.

This year’s Milwaukee Film Festival runs from Sept. 28-Oct. 12 at the Landmark Oriental Theatre, Landmark Downer Theatre, Fox-Bay Cinema Grill, Times Cinema and Avalon Theater.

Milwaukee Film recently announced it has entered into a 31-year lease to operate the Oriental Theatre and is fundraising $10 million to revitalize the 1927 building. When it assumes operation of the theater in July 2018, the organization plans to run a year-round, nonprofit cinema.

