Milwaukee Film Festival attendance up 9 percent

The 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival drew 84,072 attendees, a nine percent increase over last year’s event.

This year’s festival ran from Sept. 28 to Oct. 12 and featured 342 public screenings and 297 total films. Sold-out screenings were up from 87 in 2016 to 101 in 2017.

The organization’s Education Screenings and Real Talks programs attracted 9,325 area students.

Attendance for the festival in 2016 was 76,899 attendees; 70,885 in 2015, and about 64,000 in 2014.

Milwaukee Film also announced the winners of its Allan H. (Bud) and Suzanne L. Selig Audience Awards for feature film and short film: “The Blood is at the Doorstep,” directed by local filmmaker Erik Ljung; and the “The Tables,” directed by Jon Bunning, respectively.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.