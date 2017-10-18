Milwaukee Film Festival attendance up 9 percent

Attracted 84,072 attendees

October 18, 2017, 1:01 PM

The 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival drew 84,072 attendees, a nine percent increase over last year’s event.

Attendance at the 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival was up 9 percent over last year’s festival. Credit: Jennifer Johnson for Milwaukee Film.

This year’s festival ran from Sept. 28 to Oct. 12 and featured 342 public screenings and 297 total films. Sold-out screenings were up from 87 in 2016 to 101 in 2017.

The organization’s Education Screenings and Real Talks programs attracted 9,325 area students.

Attendance for the festival in 2016 was 76,899 attendees; 70,885 in 2015, and about 64,000 in 2014.

Milwaukee Film also announced the winners of its Allan H. (Bud) and Suzanne L. Selig Audience Awards for feature film and short film: “The Blood is at the Doorstep,” directed by local filmmaker Erik Ljung; and the “The Tables,” directed by Jon Bunning, respectively.

