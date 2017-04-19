Milwaukee County Zoo to host animal version of ‘Body Worlds’

The Milwaukee County Zoo will be the first North American zoo to host the animal version of popular traveling science exhibit “Body Worlds.”

“Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out” will be on display beginning May 6 at the zoo’s Otto Borchert Family Special Exhibits Building. The exhibit was create by “Body Worlds” creator Dr. Gunther von Hagens and his wife, Dr. Angelina Whalley. “Body Worlds” uses preserved cadavers to display the inner workings of the human body, and has been exhibited twice in Milwaukee, drawing large crowds at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

“Animal Inside Out” does the same with animals, showing anatomy and physiology, including their skeleton foundations, muscles, soft tissues and nervous

systems. The exhibit also will cover conservation issues. It includes more than 100 specimens preserved through von Hagens’ Plastination process, including goats, giraffes, bulls and birds. No animals were harmed or killed in the making of the exhibit. It is designed for visitors of all ages.

“The Milwaukee County Zoo is proud to be the first zoo in North America to host the exhibit,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “We’re excited to offer this opportunity at the zoo for visitors to learn about conservation and the fascinating inner workings of a variety of animal species through this exhibit.”

The exhibit, sponsored by Sendik’s Food Markets, will be on display May 6 through Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission will be $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 3 to 12, after regular zoo admission. Timed tickets are on sale at shop.milwaukeezoo.org.