Milwaukee Ballet’s Third Ward facility will be used for teaching, rehearsals

The Milwaukee Ballet’s new two-story facility at the southern end of the Italian Community Center parking lot will be used as a ballet school and rehearsal studio, according to plans submitted to the Historic Third Ward’s architectural review board.

The two-story, 52,000-square-foot facility at 132 N. Jackson St., will include seven rehearsal and teaching studios that will be utilized by Milwaukee Ballet, its nationally-accredited Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, and the Community Engagement program, plus its artistic, production and administrative offices.

On Wednesday, the board will review the plans.

The Ballet’s proposed new center is designed by a team from HGA Architects and Engineers, led by principal James Shields, John Chapman, principal-in-charge, and Andrew Lasca, project manager.

The construction would be managed by Catalyst Construction, led by Adam Arndt.

In December, members of the Italian Community Center voted to sell 1.8 acres in the southwest corner of the ICC’s parking lot to the Milwaukee Ballet Company.

The ballet will purchase the site for $2.4 million.

For years, The Milwaukee Ballet has looked for space to relocate its offices, which are currently located at 504 W. National Ave., in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

In 2010, the Ballet, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts and the Medical College of Wisconsin formed The Harmony Initiative and worked on plans to develop a 90,000-square-foot building at the site of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts parking structure at the northwest corner of North Water Street at East State Street.

Those plans were later shifted to the Laacke & Joys site at 1421-33 N. Water St., before ultimately being sidelined.