Milwaukee Ballet’s Third Ward facility will be used for teaching, rehearsals

Two-story, 52,000-square-foot facility will replace Walker's Point studio

by

August 21, 2017, 11:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/milwaukee-ballets-third-ward-facility-will-be-used-for-teaching-rehearsals/

The Milwaukee Ballet’s new two-story facility at the southern end of the Italian Community Center parking lot will be used as a ballet school and rehearsal studio, according to plans submitted to the Historic Third Ward’s architectural review board.

The Milwaukee Ballet’s new facility will be located in the ICC’s parking lot in the Historic Third Ward.

The two-story, 52,000-square-foot facility at 132 N. Jackson St., will include seven rehearsal and teaching studios that will be utilized by Milwaukee Ballet, its nationally-accredited Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, and the Community Engagement program, plus its artistic, production and administrative offices.

On Wednesday, the board will review the plans.

The Ballet’s proposed new center is designed by a team from HGA Architects and Engineers, led by principal James Shields, John Chapman, principal-in-charge, and Andrew Lasca, project manager.

The construction would be managed by Catalyst Construction, led by Adam Arndt.

In December, members of the Italian Community Center voted to sell 1.8 acres in the southwest corner of the ICC’s parking lot to the Milwaukee Ballet Company.

The ballet will purchase the site for $2.4 million.

For years, The Milwaukee Ballet has looked for space to relocate its offices, which are currently located at 504 W. National Ave., in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

In 2010, the Ballet, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts and the Medical College of Wisconsin formed The Harmony Initiative and worked on plans to develop a 90,000-square-foot building at the site of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts parking structure at the northwest corner of North Water Street at East State Street.

Those plans were later shifted to the Laacke & Joys site at 1421-33 N. Water St., before ultimately being sidelined.

The Milwaukee Ballet’s new two-story facility at the southern end of the Italian Community Center parking lot will be used as a ballet school and rehearsal studio, according to plans submitted to the Historic Third Ward’s architectural review board.

The Milwaukee Ballet’s new facility will be located in the ICC’s parking lot in the Historic Third Ward.

The two-story, 52,000-square-foot facility at 132 N. Jackson St., will include seven rehearsal and teaching studios that will be utilized by Milwaukee Ballet, its nationally-accredited Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, and the Community Engagement program, plus its artistic, production and administrative offices.

On Wednesday, the board will review the plans.

The Ballet’s proposed new center is designed by a team from HGA Architects and Engineers, led by principal James Shields, John Chapman, principal-in-charge, and Andrew Lasca, project manager.

The construction would be managed by Catalyst Construction, led by Adam Arndt.

In December, members of the Italian Community Center voted to sell 1.8 acres in the southwest corner of the ICC’s parking lot to the Milwaukee Ballet Company.

The ballet will purchase the site for $2.4 million.

For years, The Milwaukee Ballet has looked for space to relocate its offices, which are currently located at 504 W. National Ave., in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

In 2010, the Ballet, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts and the Medical College of Wisconsin formed The Harmony Initiative and worked on plans to develop a 90,000-square-foot building at the site of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts parking structure at the northwest corner of North Water Street at East State Street.

Those plans were later shifted to the Laacke & Joys site at 1421-33 N. Water St., before ultimately being sidelined.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Tri-Phase Automaton Technology Fair 2017
Tri-Phase Automation

08/29/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm