Milwaukee Ballet to offer free summer community programs

Full performance will be held July 27

June 28, 2017, 1:02 PM

Milwaukee Ballet Company is taking its show to the streets in an effort to engage the community during the summer months.

Called Ballet Beat, the program will provide free activities and performances in outdoor venues, community centers and libraries around the Greater Milwaukee area beginning July 7.

Annia Hidalgo, a leading artist
in the Milwaukee Ballet
stretches at rehearsal.

The program will culminate in a free full ballet performance at the Marcus Center For the Arts Peck Pavilion, 929 N Water St., on July 27.

While Milwaukee Ballet has previously offered programming in the summer, Ballet Beat is its first concentrated summer community outreach initiative, said Alyson Chavez, director of community engagement.

“It’s really to show people what Milwaukee Ballet is about, and give them a taste of who we are,” she said.

The initiative is funded by the United Performing Arts Fund Connect program, which is aimed at increasing community access to the arts.

“A lot of people have a preconceived notion of what ballet is — they might think it’s The Nutcracker or a child’s ballet recital they have seen — but they don’t realize how vibrant, and athletic and relevant ballet actually is,” Chavez said. “So part of what we want to do with our community engagement efforts is to educate about the art form itself … It’s accessible, it’s fun, it’s for your family.”

The free Ballet Beat events include:

  • July 7, 1 p.m.: Ballet Storytime at Slinger Community Library
  • July 11, 11:30 a.m.: Ballet Class Watch & Learn at Intercontinental Milwaukee
  • July 13, 9:30 a.m.: Ballet Storytime, Wauwatosa Public Library
  • July 15, 9:30 a.m.: Pilates Class, Wisconsin Athletic Club (Downtown)
  • July 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mini Ballet Classes & Autograph Signing, Bastille Days
  • July 18, 11 a.m.: A Day in the Life Workshop, Above the Clouds
  • July 19, 10 a.m.: Action/Reaction Workshop, KidZ Days at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
  • July 21, 6:30 p.m.: Dress Rehearsal of Ballet Beat, Milwaukee Ballet, Jodi Peck Center, 504 W. National Ave.
  • July 24, 12 p.m. Ballet Class Watch & Learn; 1:45 p.m. Open Rehearsal, Peck Pavilion at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
  • July 25, 12 p.m.: Ballet Class Watch & Learn; 1:45 p.m. Open Rehearsal, Peck Pavilion at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
  • July 25, 5:15 p.m.: Feel the Beat: Sculpture MKE, Calatrava Sculpture at the corner of Water and  Wisconsin
  • July 26, 12 p.m.: Ballet Class Watch & Learn; 1:45 p.m. Open Rehearsal, Peck Pavilion
  • July 27, 1:30 p.m.: Ballet Fitness Challenge, Wauwatosa Public Library
  • July 27, 7 p.m.: Ballet Beat Performance, Peck Pavilion

