Milwaukee Athletic Club changes partners

The Milwaukee Athletic Club has formed a reciprocal partnership with Elite Sports Clubs, effective June 1.

MAC previously offered reciprocal fitness club benefits at the Wisconsin Athletic Club for the past nine years. The WAC has seven area locations, in West Allis, Greenfield, Wauwatosa, downtown, Fox Point, Menomonee Falls and Brookfield.

As part of the new partnership with Elite, all MAC members will have unlimited access to Elite’s five area locations. Elite has two clubs in Brookfield, as well as one each in Glendale, Mequon, and at West Good Hope Road and North Green Bay Avenue in Milwaukee.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the MAC to bring together the best athletic social clubs in the Milwaukee area,” said Kay Yuspeh, owner of Elite. “It’s a great fit and all of our members will enjoy the many added benefits.”

Among Elite’s amenities are outdoor pools and tennis courts, child care and kids’ programs, complimentary group exercise classes and free towel service. Elite Sports Clubs recently invested $5 million in renovating its Glendale location.

Elite has about 6,000 members. Only Elite’s top membership levels will now have access to the MAC as part of the reciprocal agreement.

“We provide a great social and athletic outlet in downtown Milwaukee and Elite services mega Milwaukee, or the metro and suburban areas surrounding the city,” said David Kriete, board president at the MAC. “I think we can hit both work and home. I think strategically, both cultures align really well in servicing families in a higher-end …athletic and social club experience.”

Since the Elite membership and amenities are pricier than the WAC, new MAC members will be charged more for membership beginning July 1. Existing members’ dues will not change. MAC’s current dues are $119 per month for young executives (34 and under); $159 per month for intermediate executive (35 to 40); and $199 per month for executive (40+). Members also must spend $300 every six months in food and beverage at the club.

The Milwaukee Athletic Club, a private social and athletic club, was founded in 1882 and is located at 758 N. Broadway in Milwaukee. It has about 1,000 members. The MAC has several dining rooms, event and conference spaces, a hotel, private meeting rooms and fitness amenities.

The reciprocal partnership switch was announced to MAC members Wednesday.