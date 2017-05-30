Milwaukee Arts Board awards $238,000 to 35 arts organizations

The City of Milwaukee Arts Board has awarded $238,000 to 35 arts organizations that will fund a host of programs and performances throughout the city this summer.
The grants range from $3,500 to $7,000 and require a dollar-for-dollar cash match from other sources. The combined budgets of the 35 selected projects is more than $3.48 million.
The grants were awarded based off the recommendations of an eight-member citizen review panel. The recipients were selected out of 41 requests from Milwaukee nonprofit organizations.
“I’m always impressed by the quality work our local arts community puts forth,” said Alderman Michael Murphy, chair of the Milwaukee Arts Board. “We’re pleased to be able to support their efforts.”
The grant program is funded by the City of Milwaukee, along with support from the Wisconsin Arts Board. The MAB also awards matching funds for new works of public art and conservation of public art.
This year marks the 27th annual grant awards. Since 1991, the Milwaukee Arts Board has awarded more than $4.95 million to 127 different organizations.
Grant recipients will be honored by Murphy and Mayor Tom Barrett at a reception on June 12 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.
Grant recipients and their projects include:
- Artists Working in Education, Truck Studio: $7,000
- Arts @ Large, 2017 Music Under the Stars Concert Series & Summer Arts: $7,000
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, City Neighbors: $7,000
- Black Arts MKE, Ton Ko-Thi Children’s After School Performing Arts: $3,500
- DanceCircus, Monarchs, Mounds, Migrations: $7,000
- Danceworks, Mad Hot Ballroom And Tap: $7,000
- Ex Fabula, Equal Access: $7,000
- Express Yourself Milwaukee, Youth Band in Collaboration with West End Conservatory: $7,000
- First Stage, Antarctica, Wisconsin: $7,000
- Florentine Opera, Opera in the Schools: A Busy Bee: $7,000
- Haggerty Museum of Art, (Re)Housing the American Dream, 2017: $7,000
- Historic Milwaukee, Doors Open: $7,000
- In Tandem Theatre, The Outgoing Tide by Bruce Graham: $7,000
- Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Moments & Markers – A Retrospective of Adolph Rosenblatt: $7,000
- Latino Arts, Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration 2017: $7,000
- Milwaukee Art Museum, ArtXpress Inspired by Rashid Johnson: $7,000
- Milwaukee Ballet, Ballet-in-a-Box: $7,000
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, The Brothers Size: $7,000
- Milwaukee Children’s Choir, Readings and Carols: $7,000
- Milwaukee Film, Cream City Cinema: $7,000
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Our Town play and cross-neighborhood dinners: $7,000
- Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Symphony in the Neighborhood: $7,000
- Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Progressions: $7,000
- Milwaukee Youth Theatre, The Jungle Book: $3,500
- Next Act Theatre, I and You production and student project Across the Viaduct: $7,000
- Optimist Theatre, Shakespeare in the Park – Much Ado About Nothing: $7,000
- PianoArts, PianoArts Education and Community Program: $7,000
- Present Music, 2017 Thanksgiving Concert and Education Activities: $7,000
- Radio Milwaukee, Band Together from all Corners of Milwaukee: $7,000
- Renaissance Theaterworks, Br!NK A New Play Development Series: $7,000
- Skylight Music Theatre Corp., KidsWrites: $7,000
- Tessa’s Black Entertainment & Youth Center, 9th Annual Summer Dance Concert: $7,000
- Wild Space Inc., Artifacts dance performance and outreach program: $7,000
- Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, We Six Residencies in Milwaukee Schools: $7,000
- Woodland Pattern, Because We Come From Everything: $7,000
