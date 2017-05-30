Milwaukee Arts Board awards $238,000 to 35 arts organizations

The City of Milwaukee Arts Board has awarded $238,000 to 35 arts organizations that will fund a host of programs and performances throughout the city this summer.

The grants range from $3,500 to $7,000 and require a dollar-for-dollar cash match from other sources. The combined budgets of the 35 selected projects is more than $3.48 million.

The grants were awarded based off the recommendations of an eight-member citizen review panel. The recipients were selected out of 41 requests from Milwaukee nonprofit organizations.

“I’m always impressed by the quality work our local arts community puts forth,” said Alderman Michael Murphy, chair of the Milwaukee Arts Board. “We’re pleased to be able to support their efforts.”

The grant program is funded by the City of Milwaukee, along with support from the Wisconsin Arts Board. The MAB also awards matching funds for new works of public art and conservation of public art.

This year marks the 27th annual grant awards. Since 1991, the Milwaukee Arts Board has awarded more than $4.95 million to 127 different organizations.

Grant recipients will be honored by Murphy and Mayor Tom Barrett at a reception on June 12 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

Grant recipients and their projects include:

Artists Working in Education , Truck Studio: $7,000

Arts @ Large , 2017 Music Under the Stars Concert Series & Summer Arts: $7,000

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum , City Neighbors: $7,000

Black Arts MKE , Ton Ko-Thi Children’s After School Performing Arts: $3,500

DanceCircus , Monarchs, Mounds, Migrations: $7,000

Danceworks , Mad Hot Ballroom And Tap: $7,000

Ex Fabula , Equal Access: $7,000

Express Yourself Milwaukee , Youth Band in Collaboration with West End Conservatory: $7,000

First Stage , Antarctica, Wisconsin: $7,000

Florentine Opera , Opera in the Schools: A Busy Bee: $7,000

Haggerty Museum of Art , (Re)Housing the American Dream, 2017: $7,000

Historic Milwaukee , Doors Open: $7,000

In Tandem Theatre , The Outgoing Tide by Bruce Graham: $7,000

Jewish Museum Milwaukee , Moments & Markers – A Retrospective of Adolph Rosenblatt: $7,000

Latino Arts , Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration 2017: $7,000

Milwaukee Art Museum , ArtXpress Inspired by Rashid Johnson: $7,000

Milwaukee Ballet , Ballet-in-a-Box: $7,000

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre , The Brothers Size: $7,000

Milwaukee Children’s Choir , Readings and Carols: $7,000

Milwaukee Film , Cream City Cinema: $7,000

Milwaukee Repertory Theater , Our Town play and cross-neighborhood dinners: $7,000

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra , Symphony in the Neighborhood: $7,000

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra , Progressions: $7,000

Milwaukee Youth Theatre , The Jungle Book: $3,500

Next Act Theatre , I and You production and student project Across the Viaduct: $7,000

Optimist Theatre , Shakespeare in the Park – Much Ado About Nothing: $7,000

PianoArts , PianoArts Education and Community Program: $7,000

Present Music , 2017 Thanksgiving Concert and Education Activities: $7,000

Radio Milwaukee , Band Together from all Corners of Milwaukee: $7,000

Renaissance Theaterworks , Br!NK A New Play Development Series: $7,000

Skylight Music Theatre Corp. , KidsWrites: $7,000

Tessa’s Black Entertainment & Youth Center , 9th Annual Summer Dance Concert: $7,000

Wild Space Inc. , Artifacts dance performance and outreach program: $7,000

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music , We Six Residencies in Milwaukee Schools: $7,000

Woodland Pattern , Because We Come From Everything: $7,000