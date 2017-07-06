Milwaukee Art Museum hires Google branding strategist as new marketing director

The Milwaukee Art Museum has hired former Google branding strategist Amanda Peterson as its new director of marketing and communications.

Peterson recently worked at Google as the company’s head of naming, where she led efforts to create new brands across Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. and managed existing brands, including Google.

She will begin in her new position at the Milwaukee Art Museum on July 10.

“Not only does Amanda bring to us invaluable experience in brand architecture and positioning, she is also an inspirational leader, creative thinker and communicator,” said Marcelle Polednik, Donna and Donald Baumgartner director of the Milwaukee Art Museum. “The entire team is eager to work with Amanda to continue deepening and broadening the impact and engagement of the Milwaukee Art Museum within our community, region and country.”

In her new role, Peterson will create awareness and engagement of the museum’s activities and set the strategy and guide all communications efforts. She will also work with the museum’s leadership team and creative director to develop a comprehensive brand identity.

Peterson previously worked for Hewlett-Packard, managing the brands in the tech firm’s portfolio, and for Logitech, leading marketing writing and branding across all lines of business.

As a consultant at Landor, Peterson worked on hundreds of brands including YWCA, Frito-Lay, Beringer, Target, Microsoft, Energizer, Texas Instruments, Anthem, Papyrus, J. Jill, Motorola, FedEx and Samsung.

Peterson received her Master of Fine Arts in Advertising Design at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California, and received her Bachelor of Science in Advertising at the University of Illinois in Urbana.