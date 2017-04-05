Merged organizations choose University Club name

The boards of The University Club of Milwaukee and the Tripoli Country Club have chosen to retain the University Club of Milwaukee name in their combination.

The newly merged entity also has named Greg Dick general manager. Dick was nominated by a member-driven search committee and approved by the board. He will manage operations of both the city and country club locations. Dick has more than 24 years of experience managing resorts and private clubs, most recently as vice president and general manager at Tanglewood Resort and Conference Center, a 650-acre resort and residential community on Lake Texoma in Pottsboro, Texas.

“It was really decided that the University Club of Milwaukee was probably best known, had the best brand recognition,” and also had partnerships with other clubs around the country, Dick said.

As for the future of the merged clubs, Dick said he’s working with various committees and the board to plan major renovation projects, including one he couldn’t disclose at the country club that will be a “huge deal.”

“The biggest projects are at the downtown club,” Dick said. “We’re going to start a remodel of the sixth floor, which is the beautiful room that looks out over Lake Michigan and the City of Milwaukee.”

That project will begin after the holidays and is expected to be complete by May.

And he’s been streamlining the organization.

“I think we’re going to realize some efficiencies as far as our operation goes,” he said. “We have been able to consolidate our accounting function in one place. We’ve got a little more buying power than we did previously, so we’re going to be able to get some better pricing on things that we purchase on a regular basis.”

Because of the economies of scale and efficiencies the organization has realized through the merger, it has not had to raise membership fees, Dick said.

One area in which the University Club has not changed is employment, Dick said. It has retained the 150 employees (25 of them full-time) at Tripoli and the 34 full-time and 24 part-time employees at the University Club.

Membership has remained steady during the integration, at about 800 members, he said. Pre-merger, Tripoli had 350 members and University had 450 members.

Colleen White has been hired as director of membership sales for the University Club. With six years of membership services and sales experience in the private club industry, she will lead membership growth and engagement starting with the spring membership drive. White previously worked in private club membership sales in South Florida.

Matthew Olson has been named director of catering and private event sales. He will be responsible for meeting and event planning operations at both clubs. Previously, Olson was senior director of reservations and event services at Carroll University in Waukesha.

“We are ahead of pace on our integration efforts, and are very pleased with how our members are enjoying the wider array of services and amenities now available as a combined club,” said Dan Aiello, president of The University Club of Milwaukee board. “We have hired an exceptional new general manager in Greg Dick, who’s experience managing both top-rated golf courses, along with business meetings and events is a rarity. Greg joins Vicki Schroeder, assistant general manager, who did an excellent job managing our club during the merger transition. Whether enjoying the great golf, pool and recreational activities at the Country Club, or hearing from top business leaders at the City Club, our valued members and prospective new members now have the opportunity to experience it all.”

The organization also revealed a new logo and branding as part of the integration.