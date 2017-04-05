Merged organizations choose University Club name

Greg Dick named general manager

by

April 05, 2017, 1:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/merged-organizations-choose-university-club-name/

The boards of The University Club of Milwaukee and the Tripoli Country Club have chosen to retain the University Club of Milwaukee name in their combination.

Tripoli Country Club in Brown Deer plans to merge with The University Club of Milwaukee.

The University Club’s country club, previously known as Tripoli Country Club.

The newly merged entity also has named Greg Dick general manager. Dick was nominated by a member-driven search committee and approved by the board. He will manage operations of both the city and country club locations. Dick has more than 24 years of experience managing resorts and private clubs, most recently as vice president and general manager at Tanglewood Resort and Conference Center, a 650-acre resort and residential community on Lake Texoma in Pottsboro, Texas.

“It was really decided that the University Club of Milwaukee was probably best known, had the best brand recognition,” and also had partnerships with other clubs around the country, Dick said.

As for the future of the merged clubs, Dick said he’s working with various committees and the board to plan major renovation projects, including one he couldn’t disclose at the country club that will be a “huge deal.”

“The biggest projects are at the downtown club,” Dick said. “We’re going to start a remodel of the sixth floor, which is the beautiful room that looks out over Lake Michigan and the City of Milwaukee.”

Greg Dick, the new general manager of The University Club.

Greg Dick, the new general manager of The University Club.

That project will begin after the holidays and is expected to be complete by May.

And he’s been streamlining the organization.

“I think we’re going to realize some efficiencies as far as our operation goes,” he said. “We have been able to consolidate our accounting function in one place. We’ve got a little more buying power than we did previously, so we’re going to be able to get some better pricing on things that we purchase on a regular basis.”

Because of the economies of scale and efficiencies the organization has realized through the merger, it has not had to raise membership fees, Dick said.

One area in which the University Club has not changed is employment, Dick said. It has retained the 150 employees (25 of them full-time) at Tripoli and the 34 full-time and 24 part-time employees at the University Club.

Membership has remained steady during the integration, at about 800 members, he said. Pre-merger, Tripoli had 350 members and University had 450 members.

Colleen White has been hired as director of membership sales for the University Club. With six years of membership services and sales experience in the private club industry, she will lead membership growth and engagement starting with the spring membership drive. White previously worked in private club membership sales in South Florida.

Matthew Olson has been named director of catering and private event sales. He will be responsible for meeting and event planning operations at both clubs. Previously, Olson was senior director of reservations and event services at Carroll University in Waukesha.

“We are ahead of pace on our integration efforts, and are very pleased with how our members are enjoying the wider array of services and amenities now available as a combined club,” said Dan Aiello, president of The University Club of Milwaukee board. “We have hired an exceptional new general manager in Greg Dick, who’s experience managing both top-rated golf courses, along with business meetings and events is a rarity. Greg joins Vicki Schroeder, assistant general manager, who did an excellent job managing our club during the merger transition. Whether enjoying the great golf, pool and recreational activities at the Country Club, or hearing from top business leaders at the City Club, our valued members and prospective new members now have the opportunity to experience it all.”

The organization also revealed a new logo and branding as part of the integration.

The boards of The University Club of Milwaukee and the Tripoli Country Club have chosen to retain the University Club of Milwaukee name in their combination.

Tripoli Country Club in Brown Deer plans to merge with The University Club of Milwaukee.

The University Club’s country club, previously known as Tripoli Country Club.

The newly merged entity also has named Greg Dick general manager. Dick was nominated by a member-driven search committee and approved by the board. He will manage operations of both the city and country club locations. Dick has more than 24 years of experience managing resorts and private clubs, most recently as vice president and general manager at Tanglewood Resort and Conference Center, a 650-acre resort and residential community on Lake Texoma in Pottsboro, Texas.

“It was really decided that the University Club of Milwaukee was probably best known, had the best brand recognition,” and also had partnerships with other clubs around the country, Dick said.

As for the future of the merged clubs, Dick said he’s working with various committees and the board to plan major renovation projects, including one he couldn’t disclose at the country club that will be a “huge deal.”

“The biggest projects are at the downtown club,” Dick said. “We’re going to start a remodel of the sixth floor, which is the beautiful room that looks out over Lake Michigan and the City of Milwaukee.”

Greg Dick, the new general manager of The University Club.

Greg Dick, the new general manager of The University Club.

That project will begin after the holidays and is expected to be complete by May.

And he’s been streamlining the organization.

“I think we’re going to realize some efficiencies as far as our operation goes,” he said. “We have been able to consolidate our accounting function in one place. We’ve got a little more buying power than we did previously, so we’re going to be able to get some better pricing on things that we purchase on a regular basis.”

Because of the economies of scale and efficiencies the organization has realized through the merger, it has not had to raise membership fees, Dick said.

One area in which the University Club has not changed is employment, Dick said. It has retained the 150 employees (25 of them full-time) at Tripoli and the 34 full-time and 24 part-time employees at the University Club.

Membership has remained steady during the integration, at about 800 members, he said. Pre-merger, Tripoli had 350 members and University had 450 members.

Colleen White has been hired as director of membership sales for the University Club. With six years of membership services and sales experience in the private club industry, she will lead membership growth and engagement starting with the spring membership drive. White previously worked in private club membership sales in South Florida.

Matthew Olson has been named director of catering and private event sales. He will be responsible for meeting and event planning operations at both clubs. Previously, Olson was senior director of reservations and event services at Carroll University in Waukesha.

“We are ahead of pace on our integration efforts, and are very pleased with how our members are enjoying the wider array of services and amenities now available as a combined club,” said Dan Aiello, president of The University Club of Milwaukee board. “We have hired an exceptional new general manager in Greg Dick, who’s experience managing both top-rated golf courses, along with business meetings and events is a rarity. Greg joins Vicki Schroeder, assistant general manager, who did an excellent job managing our club during the merger transition. Whether enjoying the great golf, pool and recreational activities at the Country Club, or hearing from top business leaders at the City Club, our valued members and prospective new members now have the opportunity to experience it all.”

The organization also revealed a new logo and branding as part of the integration.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Republicans in Congress reach agreement to pass a significant tax reform bill?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm