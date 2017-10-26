Maroon 5 to perform at new Bucks arena

First concert announced for venue

October 26, 2017, 11:05 AM

Maroon 5 will perform at the new arena under construction in downtown Milwaukee, temporarily called the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, on Sept 16, 2018.

Maroon 5

It is the first concert announced for the arena, which will open next fall.

The performance will be part of a tour for Maroon 5’s new album, Red Pill Blues, the pop group’s sixth studio album.

Led by lead vocalist Adam Levine, Maroon 5 has won three Grammy awards, sold more than 20 million albums and 48 million singles worldwide.

Ticket prices for the Maroon 5 concert range from $149.50 to $49.50. Tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, Nov. 4.

Maroon 5 is the second major act to be announced for the new arena. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform there on Sept. 22, 2018.

A bird’s eye view of the new Bucks Arena
(Credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC)

