Maroon 5 to perform at new Bucks arena

Maroon 5 will perform at the new arena under construction in downtown Milwaukee, temporarily called the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, on Sept 16, 2018.

It is the first concert announced for the arena, which will open next fall.

The performance will be part of a tour for Maroon 5’s new album, Red Pill Blues, the pop group’s sixth studio album.

Led by lead vocalist Adam Levine, Maroon 5 has won three Grammy awards, sold more than 20 million albums and 48 million singles worldwide.

Ticket prices for the Maroon 5 concert range from $149.50 to $49.50. Tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, Nov. 4.

Maroon 5 is the second major act to be announced for the new arena. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform there on Sept. 22, 2018.