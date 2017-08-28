Marcus to open BistroPlex at Brookfield Square

Marcus Theatres will open its second BistroPlex concept at Brookfield Square Mall in Brookfield.

The dining and movie theater will be part of the 40,000-square-foot building that will be attached to the mall as part of the future redevelopment of the Sears building. Construction on the new theater is expected to begin in 2018.

“Brookfield Square is the perfect location for our second BistroPlex,” Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres, said in a written statement.

“We have long been attracted to this area given its favorable demographics, long-established recognition as a shopping and entertainment destination, ample parking and easy freeway access.”

The parcel is ready made for a development of this type, with no obvious infringements to traffic flow patterns or challenging construction hurdles, Rodriguez said.

In April, BizTimes learned at the Commercial Real Estate Wisconsin (CARW) ICSC retail conference that plans were in the works by Chattanooga, Tennessee-based CBL & Associates Properties Inc., the owner of Brookfield Square Mall, to redevelop the Sears store.

The store will eventually be converted into a 40,000-square-foot entertainment center space. The Marcus movie theater will be attached in a separate building.

The city of Brookfield has also been working to develop a 9-acre site in the Brookfield Square parking lot for a conference center and adjacent 175-room hotel.

Milwaukee-based Marcus opened its first BistroPlex, which is described as a restaurant that serves movies, on June 30 at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

The Brookfield Square location will be similar to the Greendale BistroPlex, with bar and lounge space, recliner seating and in-theater dining in every auditorium.

The Brookfield location will also feature an outdoor dining option.

“BistroPlex is the first key component to our plans for the overall redevelopment of Brookfield Square and we look forward to making additional announcements in the near future,” Stephen Lebovitz, president and CEO of CBL & Associates Properties, said in a written statement. “This unique combination of dining and movies will provide an exceptional entertainment option for shoppers and area residents alike.”