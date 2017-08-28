Marcus to open BistroPlex at Brookfield Square

Will be second location for dining and movie theater concept

by

August 28, 2017, 3:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/marcus-to-open-bistroplex-at-brookfield-square/

Marcus Theatres will open its second BistroPlex concept at Brookfield Square Mall in Brookfield.

The BistroPlex opened June 30 in Greendale.

The dining and movie theater will be part of the 40,000-square-foot building that will be attached to the mall as part of the future redevelopment of the Sears building. Construction on the new theater is expected to begin in 2018.

“Brookfield Square is the perfect location for our second BistroPlex,” Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres, said in a written statement.

“We have long been attracted to this area given its favorable demographics, long-established recognition as a shopping and entertainment destination, ample parking and easy freeway access.”

The parcel is ready made for a development of this type, with no obvious infringements to traffic flow patterns or challenging construction hurdles, Rodriguez said.

In April, BizTimes learned at the Commercial Real Estate Wisconsin (CARW) ICSC retail conference that plans were in the works by Chattanooga, Tennessee-based CBL & Associates Properties Inc., the owner of Brookfield Square Mall, to redevelop the Sears store.

The store will eventually be converted into a 40,000-square-foot entertainment center space. The Marcus movie theater will be attached in a separate building.

The city of Brookfield has also been working to develop a 9-acre site in the Brookfield Square parking lot for a conference center and adjacent 175-room hotel.

Milwaukee-based Marcus opened its first BistroPlex, which is described as a restaurant that serves movies, on June 30 at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

The Brookfield Square location will be similar to the Greendale BistroPlex, with bar and lounge space, recliner seating and in-theater dining in every auditorium.

The Brookfield location will also feature an outdoor dining option.

“BistroPlex is the first key component to our plans for the overall redevelopment of Brookfield Square and we look forward to making additional announcements in the near future,” Stephen Lebovitz, president and CEO of  CBL & Associates Properties, said in a written statement. “This unique combination of dining and movies will provide an exceptional entertainment option for shoppers and area residents alike.”

Marcus Theatres will open its second BistroPlex concept at Brookfield Square Mall in Brookfield.

The BistroPlex opened June 30 in Greendale.

The dining and movie theater will be part of the 40,000-square-foot building that will be attached to the mall as part of the future redevelopment of the Sears building. Construction on the new theater is expected to begin in 2018.

“Brookfield Square is the perfect location for our second BistroPlex,” Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres, said in a written statement.

“We have long been attracted to this area given its favorable demographics, long-established recognition as a shopping and entertainment destination, ample parking and easy freeway access.”

The parcel is ready made for a development of this type, with no obvious infringements to traffic flow patterns or challenging construction hurdles, Rodriguez said.

In April, BizTimes learned at the Commercial Real Estate Wisconsin (CARW) ICSC retail conference that plans were in the works by Chattanooga, Tennessee-based CBL & Associates Properties Inc., the owner of Brookfield Square Mall, to redevelop the Sears store.

The store will eventually be converted into a 40,000-square-foot entertainment center space. The Marcus movie theater will be attached in a separate building.

The city of Brookfield has also been working to develop a 9-acre site in the Brookfield Square parking lot for a conference center and adjacent 175-room hotel.

Milwaukee-based Marcus opened its first BistroPlex, which is described as a restaurant that serves movies, on June 30 at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

The Brookfield Square location will be similar to the Greendale BistroPlex, with bar and lounge space, recliner seating and in-theater dining in every auditorium.

The Brookfield location will also feature an outdoor dining option.

“BistroPlex is the first key component to our plans for the overall redevelopment of Brookfield Square and we look forward to making additional announcements in the near future,” Stephen Lebovitz, president and CEO of  CBL & Associates Properties, said in a written statement. “This unique combination of dining and movies will provide an exceptional entertainment option for shoppers and area residents alike.”

Comments

  1. Keith Prochnow says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    And STILL no theater anywhere near downtown, near where most of the people live. As long as we’re willing to drive to the middle of nowhere or Brookfield, which is close to there, they won’t bother to satisfy City-dwellers! Let’s stop driving to the Marcuses’ places!

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Tri-Phase Automaton Technology Fair 2017
Tri-Phase Automation

08/29/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm