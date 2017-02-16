Marcus to offer in-theater dining at Greendale movie complex

Marcus Theatres will offer in-theater dining when it opens its new eight-screen movie theater complex this summer at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

This will be the Milwaukee-based company’s first “BistroPlex,” with food offerings including appetizers, sandwiches, pizza, dessert and beverages inside every auditorium.

“As a leader and innovator in hospitality and entertainment, Marcus Theatres is excited to introduce a new concept that puts more emphasis on the dining experience,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. “Instead of adding an amenity, like in-theater dining, to an existing auditorium, BistroPlex creates a new and amazing dining experience in every auditorium in the building. Throughout the entire complex, guests will remember the food as well as the movie.”

Construction on the 40,000-square-foot movie theater began in fall 2016 on a 1.74 acre lot on the northeast corner of the Southridge Mall parking lot.

The theater will also feature DreamLounger recliners, including two SuperScreen DLX auditoriums with over-sized screens and heated seats and a separate, full-service bar and lounge in the lobby.

Todd Michaels, village manager for Greendale, said the investment Marcus is making in the village shows a strong commitment to the community.

“The new complex will create more than 150 jobs,” Michaels said. “We appreciate the partnership with Marcus Theatres on this project and what it will bring to the surrounding neighborhood.”