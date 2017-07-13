Marcus theater in Franklin to become Showtime Value Cinema

The Marcus theater in Franklin will be converted to a Showtime Value Cinema, the operator announced today.

Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp.’s theater division, Marcus Theatres, will no longer show first runs of movies at the Franklin theater. Instead, it will show movies when they become available for $2.50. On Tuesday nights, admission will be $1.50. The concessions at the Franklin theater will not be impacted by the change.

“With a number of properties in the vicinity, Marcus Theatres is uniquely positioned to offer a variety of choices for guests,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres.

Marcus Theatres also announced today it has installed DreamLounger recliner seating in all the auditoriums at North Shore Cinema in Mequon and Ridge Cinema in New Berlin. And the Majestic Cinema in Brookfield is beginning to add DreamLoungers in 13 of its auditoriums, as previously announced.

The seating allows viewers to adjust their seats to several positions, from upright seated to fully reclined, by pushing a button. DreamLoungers also can be reserved ahead of time.

Marcus Theatres owns or manages 69 locations in eight states. The company has been working to adapt to changing consumer tastes, and last month opened its first BistroPlex in Greendale. The 40,000-square-foot theater is designed as a full-service restaurant that also serves movies.

“We remain dedicated to transforming the moviegoing experience at each of these unique properties — and throughout our 69-theater circuit,” Rodriguez said. “Southeastern Wisconsin residents now have the option to enjoy new DreamLounger recliner seating in every auditorium at Ridge and North Shore Cinemas, or experience dinner and a movie a whole new way at BistroPlex at Southridge Mall, which just opened two weeks ago. In addition, guests can now opt to see the best Hollywood pictures after their original release at the new Showtime Value Cinema. This combination of offerings provides something for everyone.”