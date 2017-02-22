Marcus installing DreamLoungers at Majestic Cinema

Recliners expected to be in by summer

by

February 22, 2017, 12:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/marcus-installing-dreamloungers-at-majestic-cinema/

Marcus Theatres plans to install reclining DreamLounger seats at its Majestic Cinema theater in the Town of Brookfield this spring.

Movie theater_288076688_Shutterstock.jpg

The theater operator, a division of Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp., will replace its standard seating with the reclining variety in 13 of its Majestic auditoriums that don’t have in-theater food service. The Majestic has Big Screen Bistro in-theater dining in three auditoriums.

DreamLoungers have double the legroom between rows, and can be electronically adjusted by the user to anywhere from seated to fully reclined. Moviegoers will have the ability to reserve the seats before showtime.

The recliners in the Majestic’s two UltraScreen theaters also will have heated seats.

Marcus expects the installation will be mostly finished by summer.

This is the latest of several theater improvement projects at area Marcus Theatres in recent years. The company announced its plans to renovate South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek, Menomonee Falls Cinema, Southgate Cinema in Milwaukee and Majestic Cinema in December 2014.

Last week, Marcus announced its new Southridge Mall theater in Greendale will be a BistroPlex, offering in-theater dining in each auditorium.

