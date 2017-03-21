Marcus Hotels & Resorts to offer helicopter rides to U.S. Open

Part of $6,999 package at Grand Geneva

March 21, 2017, 5:10 PM

Marcus Hotels & Resorts unveiled its premier accommodation packages for fans attending the U.S. Open in June at Erin Hills, highlighted by a $6,999 package at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva that includes a private helicopter ride to the golf tournament.

Erin Hills in Washington County. (Paul Hundley)

Erin Hills. (Paul Hundley)

Dubbed the ‘Fairways and Airways” package, it includes the helicopter ride, four tickets to the U.S. Open, with hospitality tent access that includes a full, open bar, a two-night stay in one of the Grand Geneva’s three-bedroom villas and a grilled to order in-villa dining experience with the Grand Geneva’s executive chef.

The “Aim for the Hills” package, at a cost of $999, includes two tickets to the U.S. Open, with hospitality tent access that includes a full, open bar, and a two-night stay at one of Grand Geneva’s one-bedroom villas.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts is also offering a U.S. Open package at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Called “Fore! The Love of Golf,” the $1,109 package includes two tickets to the U.S. Open and access to the hospitality tent and its bar, overnight accommodations for two people at the hotel and transportation from the hotel to the golf tournament.

This will be the first time the U.S. Open has been played in Wisconsin. It is expected to have a major impact on the southeastern Wisconsin economy. Visit Milwaukee says the U.S. Open will have a $60 million economic impact on the metro Milwaukee area, and the United States Golf Association says the economic impact on the southeastern Wisconsin region will be $125 million.

Erin Hills is located in Washington County, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Milwaukee. As many as 35,000 people per day will visit the golf course during the U.S. Open, which will be held from June 15-18.

