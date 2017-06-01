Marcus hiring 150 for its Southridge theater

Marcus Theatres is planning to hire 150 people for its BistroPlex Theater in Greendale that is expected to open June 30.

The eight-screen theater, which will be located on a 1.74-acre lot on the northeast corner of the Southridge Mall parking lot, will include the Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp.’s first in-theater dining in every auditorium.

New employees are needed for several culinary positions, including cooks, servers, bartenders and food runners.

Those who are interested can apply at the BistroPlex hiring center, which is open seven days a week at Southridge Mall, on the upper level, between Kohl’s and Sears.