Little Switzerland owners to take over The Rock’s snow park operations

Aimed at bolstering winter programming, increasing traffic

by

July 19, 2017, 1:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/little-switzerland-owners-to-take-over-the-rocks-snow-park-operations/

The owners of Little Switzerland in Slinger will take over the snow park operations at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

ROC Ventures, owner and developer of The Rock, announced today a purchase agreement and long-term lease with Schmitz Brothers, LLC, which operates Little Switzerland.

Schmitz Brothers, LLC has owned and operated Little Switzerland since 2012.

The agreement is aimed at bolstering The Rock’s winter programming and increasing traffic for businesses in Ballpark Commons, a proposed mixed-use development near the complex.

“As Ballpark Commons gets closer and closer to groundbreaking, we looked for a proven operator to solidify our ski hill offerings while we shift operating focus to other businesses,” said Michael Zimmerman, owner of ROC Ventures.

Zimmerman said the Schmitz Brothers have a proven track record.

Schmitz Brothers purchased Little Switzerland in 2012, reopening the ski resort after it had been closed for five years. The Schmitz Brothers also operate Nordic Mountain Ski Area in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.

“After seeing them turn around Little Switzerland so dramatically, we knew we’d found the folks we wanted to work with,” Zimmerman said.

Under the partnership, Zimmerman envisions expanding The Rock’s four-season programming on the hill, including the addition of zip lining, tubing and youth camps in the summer.

“We are excited to be a part of all of the exciting changes at The Rock,” said Rick Schmitz, one of the owners of Schmitz Brothers. “The snow park has some excellent ski terrain, a great tubing park, and immense potential for school groups, freestyle terrain parks, racing, and beginner programs.”

In 2011, Zimmerman transformed the former Crystal Ridge Ski Hill, at the northwest corner of West Loomis Road and South 76th Street, into The Rock, a multi-sport complex with a ski hill, baseball fields, mountain biking trails and a BMX track.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman’s plans for Ballbark Commons — a $130 million project that includes a 2,500-seat stadium for a minor league baseball team, restaurants, apartments and an indoor sports complex — continue to move forward. The 200-acre development would occur at both The Rock complex and on adjacent land along Crystal Ridge Drive.

The owners of Little Switzerland in Slinger will take over the snow park operations at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

ROC Ventures, owner and developer of The Rock, announced today a purchase agreement and long-term lease with Schmitz Brothers, LLC, which operates Little Switzerland.

Schmitz Brothers, LLC has owned and operated Little Switzerland since 2012.

The agreement is aimed at bolstering The Rock’s winter programming and increasing traffic for businesses in Ballpark Commons, a proposed mixed-use development near the complex.

“As Ballpark Commons gets closer and closer to groundbreaking, we looked for a proven operator to solidify our ski hill offerings while we shift operating focus to other businesses,” said Michael Zimmerman, owner of ROC Ventures.

Zimmerman said the Schmitz Brothers have a proven track record.

Schmitz Brothers purchased Little Switzerland in 2012, reopening the ski resort after it had been closed for five years. The Schmitz Brothers also operate Nordic Mountain Ski Area in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.

“After seeing them turn around Little Switzerland so dramatically, we knew we’d found the folks we wanted to work with,” Zimmerman said.

Under the partnership, Zimmerman envisions expanding The Rock’s four-season programming on the hill, including the addition of zip lining, tubing and youth camps in the summer.

“We are excited to be a part of all of the exciting changes at The Rock,” said Rick Schmitz, one of the owners of Schmitz Brothers. “The snow park has some excellent ski terrain, a great tubing park, and immense potential for school groups, freestyle terrain parks, racing, and beginner programs.”

In 2011, Zimmerman transformed the former Crystal Ridge Ski Hill, at the northwest corner of West Loomis Road and South 76th Street, into The Rock, a multi-sport complex with a ski hill, baseball fields, mountain biking trails and a BMX track.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman’s plans for Ballbark Commons — a $130 million project that includes a 2,500-seat stadium for a minor league baseball team, restaurants, apartments and an indoor sports complex — continue to move forward. The 200-acre development would occur at both The Rock complex and on adjacent land along Crystal Ridge Drive.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm