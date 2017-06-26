Laser Tag operator proposing adult playground in Oak Creek

A live-action gaming system manufacturer is planning to relocate from the Spring Mall shopping center in Greenfield to a 13-acre property in Oak Creek.

Aaron Fischer, chief executive officer of Laser Tag Pro, plans to operate his business and open an outdoor recreational facility at 9000 and 9100 S. Nicholson Road.

The laser tag manufacturing site, at 9100 S. Nicholson Road, will be used to design and create live-action gaming systems for entertainment centers and theme parks around the world, which Fischer has been doing since 2014.

The second component of the business would be a Family Entertainment Center, focused on laser tag play, an arcade and private parties, according to document submitted to the city.

The outdoor space would be used for miniature golf, an obstacle course, a ropes course, a climbing wall, a laser tag playfield and a “Big Game Hunt,” wilderness ride, according to plans.

Fischer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fischer purchased the 13-acre property in October with plans for expansion. He currently employs six full-time people.

The property was most recently used by Pieper Power as secured parking for large vehicles, trucks, and indoor/outdoor storage of power company supplies. It had been in foreclosure since 2014, according to the city.

The city will vote on Fischer’s plan Tuesday.