Lake Effect Surf shop

In the Neighborhood

by

September 04, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/lake-effect-surf-shop/

Lake Effect Surf shop

1926 E. Capitol Drive
Neighborhood: Shorewood
Founded: 2016
Owners: Jake and Alaina Bresette
Employees: 2
Service: Surfboards, paddleboards, skateboards, clothing and wetsuits

Lake Effect Surf shop

How did you decide to open a surf shop in Milwaukee?

Jake Bresette: “I’ve been surfing the Great Lakes for seven or eight years and when I went to look up surf shops, the only one in the state was in Sheboygan. I always wondered why there wasn’t one in Milwaukee. I was working in insurance, which was not what I wanted to do, so a few years ago, I thought it would be cool to start something in this area.”

How big is the surf scene in Milwaukee?

“It’s getting bigger and bigger every year. Facebook and Instagram have really helped boost awareness of the sport. When I first started going out, there were maybe one or two other guys out there. Now, on a good day, you can see as many as 20 people at Atwater Beach.”

What is the top seller in the store?

“Our local-themed clothing, like our Wiloha clothing, is definitely our best seller.” Wiloha is a word the Bresettes invented combining Wisconsin and Aloha, which has been a big hit with customers.

When you and your wife, Alaina go on vacation, is it always beach-based?

“A lot of the time it is ocean-orientated – I’m always looking for waves – but she is a killer snowboarder, so she’ll say, ‘Let’s do the slopes.’ We can appreciate anything.”

What is your favorite beach?

“Here in Milwaukee, I really like Atwater Beach; otherwise, North Point, at the south end of Bradford Beach. In the state, Sheboygan is a great spot to surf.”

Lake Effect Surf shop

1926 E. Capitol Drive Neighborhood: Shorewood Founded: 2016 Owners: Jake and Alaina Bresette Employees: 2 Service: Surfboards, paddleboards, skateboards, clothing and wetsuits

[caption id="attachment_327778" align="alignright" width="350"] Lake Effect Surf shop[/caption]

How did you decide to open a surf shop in Milwaukee?

Jake Bresette: “I’ve been surfing the Great Lakes for seven or eight years and when I went to look up surf shops, the only one in the state was in Sheboygan. I always wondered why there wasn’t one in Milwaukee. I was working in insurance, which was not what I wanted to do, so a few years ago, I thought it would be cool to start something in this area.”

How big is the surf scene in Milwaukee?

“It’s getting bigger and bigger every year. Facebook and Instagram have really helped boost awareness of the sport. When I first started going out, there were maybe one or two other guys out there. Now, on a good day, you can see as many as 20 people at Atwater Beach.”

What is the top seller in the store?

“Our local-themed clothing, like our Wiloha clothing, is definitely our best seller.” Wiloha is a word the Bresettes invented combining Wisconsin and Aloha, which has been a big hit with customers.

When you and your wife, Alaina go on vacation, is it always beach-based?

“A lot of the time it is ocean-orientated – I’m always looking for waves – but she is a killer snowboarder, so she’ll say, ‘Let’s do the slopes.’ We can appreciate anything.”

What is your favorite beach?

“Here in Milwaukee, I really like Atwater Beach; otherwise, North Point, at the south end of Bradford Beach. In the state, Sheboygan is a great spot to surf.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm