Kenosha movie theater sold for $8.4 million

The Cinemark Tinseltown USA movie theater in Kenosha has been sold to a New Jersey based real estate investment group for $8.4 million, according to state records.

Chambers Street Properties purchased the 14-screen theater located off of Highway 50 at 7101 70th Court from SP Theater LLC, of Chicago.

Cinemark operates 525 theatres in 41 states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries. The Kenosha location is the only Cinemark theater in Wisconsin.

Representatives with Cinemark could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chambers Street Properties merged with Gramercy Property Trust Inc. in 2015 creating the largest industrial and office net lease REIT at the time with a value of $5.7 billion.