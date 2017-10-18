Kenny Chesney to perform at Miller Park in April

Miller Park will host Kenny Chesney on April 28 as the second stop of his “Trip Around the Sun” 2018 tour, the Milwaukee Brewers announced today. It will be the country music artist’s third headlining performance at the stadium.

“Kenny Chesney is an industry legend, and we’re proud to bring one of the music industry’s most anticipated tours to Miller Park in 2018,” Rick Schlesinger, Brewers COO said.

Chesney last performed at Miller Park in June, 2016 during his “Spread the Love” tour and in May, 2013 during his “No Shoes Nation” tour. He first performed at the stadium in 2010– for Farm Aid’s “25th Anniversary Tour”– but not as a headliner.

Tickets, ranging from $42 to $252, will be on sale Oct. 27, but presales and platinum seats and VIP package sales start today.

In August, Chesney announced his 18th studio album, Live in No Shoes Nation, to be released Oct. 27. Eleven of his albums are certified platinum and he has produced hits including “Anything But Mine,” “How Forever Feels,” “Live A Little,” and “When The Sun Goes Down.”

Country musicians Thomas Rhett and Brandon Lay, along with five-member band, Old Dominion will also perform at the spring concert.

Rhett’s 2013 single “It Goes Like This,” on his debut album, topped country charts and launched him into recording two more studio albums–his latest released in September– and other hits including “Die A Happy Man” and “Crash and Burn.”

Nashville-based group, Old Dominion topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2015 with its “Break Up With Him” single and in August, released its second studio album. Jackson, Tenn.-native, Lay released in August his first single “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers” and has toured with country artists including Old Dominion and The Eli Young Band.

Tickets will be sold via Brewers.com/Chesney and at the Miller Park Box Office.