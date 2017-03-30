Johnson Controls to provide technology services for Bucks arena

Company named "founding partner" for project by Milwaukee Bucks

by

March 30, 2017, 10:40 AM

Johnson Controls will provide an array of technology services for the new Milwaukee Bucks arena that is under construction in downtown Milwaukee, as part of a newly-formed partnership unveiled Thursday.

Rendering of the seating bowl for the Bucks arena.

Johnson Controls has agreed to become the official “smart building partner” for the arena, under the arrangement.

“Our ownership group is committed to building an arena that will be the gold standard for a sports and entertainment facility while also driving additional development and community growth throughout the region,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said in a written statement. “We wouldn’t be able to accomplish those goals without the partnership and support of Johnson Controls.”

Johnson Controls will work closely with the Bucks, Mortenson Construction, ICON Venue Group and numerous industry-leading subcontractors to furnish, install and integrate state-of-the-art smart building solutions throughout the new facility.

Calling Johnson Controls a “founding partner” for the arena project, the Bucks said the partnership will mean Johnson Controls will receive sponsorship rights and benefits including media assets and arena signage.

The Bucks did not release the monetary value of the partnership.

“Johnson Controls has been committed to Milwaukee for 132 years and our partnership with the Bucks is an investment that will make the downtown arena a world class sports and entertainment destination while delivering a winning experience for fans with a building that is smart, connected and sustainable,” Alex Molinaroli, chairman and CEO for Johnson Controls said in a written statement.

