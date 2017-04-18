Health-focused bar planned in downtown West Allis

The Crimson Club to offer natural foods and dancing

April 18, 2017

A Milwaukee firefighter, a nurse and a yoga instructor are planning to open a health-focused bar and restaurant in downtown West Allis.

The Crimson Club, 7211 W. Greenfield Ave., will serve “non-artificial foods” and mix its drinks with natural soda and juices. Salsa dancing and electro-swing classes will be taught during the week, and yoga classes could be taught during the day by one of the club’s co-owners, Lisa Lewis.

“Existing bars, such as Victor’s on Van Buren, Lucid Light Lounge and Whiskey Bar, do offer dancing; however, comfort, safety and convenience are not emphasized,” according to documents submitted to the City of West Allis. “Growth opportunities exist for environments that emphasize fitness through dancing, healthy beverage alternatives and a welcoming climate.”

Lewis, who has been a certified yoga teacher since 2003, will co-own the bar with Jennifer Krueger, a registered nurse, and her husband, Jeff Krueger, a Milwaukee firefighter, who also has been a private entertainment DJ for more than 25 years.

The three are in the process of purchasing the property on Greenfield Avenue and hope to open The Crimson Club by July, Jeff Krueger said.

The site previously was a hip-hop club and before that, a martini bar.

“We like West Allis and since there isn’t anywhere in the downtown area for a club, we thought (it) would be a good fit for what we want to do,” Jeff Krueger said.

The club will open at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on the weekends. Krueger said at this point, the owners are focused on getting the club open. Once that happens, the daily yoga classes by Lewis could begin.

The group is planning to hire 10 people, including an experienced bar manager, according to documents filed with the city.

The owners will be applying for a commercial facade improvement program grant through the city to improve the outside of the building and also create an outdoor dining space, according to their plans.

