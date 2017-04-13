Hard Knocks to open laser tag facility in Pewaukee

Hard Knocks is planning to open its first indoor laser tag facility in the former American TV & Appliance store building in Pewaukee.

The nationally-franchised combat sports facility will lease 17,000 square feet in the building, which has become an entertainment destination since it was purchased in 2014, by Milwaukee real estate investor John Schlueter and his company, Frontline Commercial Real Estate LLC.

“This is exactly the type of user we are looking for,” Schlueter said. “Another experience-type of tenant, and it goes great with Point Burger and the speedway. I really like that the building is turning into a recreation area.”

Milwaukee restaurant owner Brian Ward opened a second Point Burger Bar location in 2016 in the building. Ward leases 15,000 square feet in the southeast corner of the building at W229 N1400 Westwood Drive, off Highway F just north of I-94, for the restaurant.

The northern 90,000 square feet of the building is occupied by Veloce Indoor Speedway for indoor racing.

The addition of Hard Knocks will leave only 13,750 square feet of vacant space in the 110,000-square-foot building, Schlueter said.

Hard Knocks plans to open in early summer. The city of Pewaukee will consider the company’s application for a conditional use permit on April. 20.

Company spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment.

Schlueter believes Hard Knocks will draw even more people to the site, which already is a success, he said.

“The Point Burger Bar addition was spectacular,” he said. “Just drive by and you can see it from the cars in the parking lot. They have a great energy.”

Veloce Indoor Speedway has also been a draw for corporate clients as well as families, Schlueter said.

“We just had a group of 40 engineers go-karting,” he said. “There are not many places where you can bump into your manager or co-workers.”