Hard Knocks to open laser tag facility in Pewaukee

Will be first location in Wisconsin for combat sports facility chain

by

April 13, 2017, 12:50 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/hard-knocks-to-open-laser-tag-facility-in-pewaukee/

Hard Knocks is planning to open its first indoor laser tag facility in the former American TV & Appliance store building in Pewaukee.

lasertag

The nationally-franchised combat sports facility will lease 17,000 square feet in the building, which has become an entertainment destination since it was purchased in 2014, by Milwaukee real estate investor John Schlueter and his company, Frontline Commercial Real Estate LLC.

“This is exactly the type of user we are looking for,” Schlueter said. “Another experience-type of tenant, and it goes great with Point Burger and the speedway. I really like that the building is turning into a recreation area.”

Milwaukee restaurant owner Brian Ward opened a second Point Burger Bar location in 2016 in the building. Ward leases 15,000 square feet in the southeast corner of the building at W229 N1400 Westwood Drive, off Highway F just north of I-94, for the restaurant.

The northern 90,000 square feet of the building is occupied by Veloce Indoor Speedway for indoor racing.

The addition of Hard Knocks will leave only 13,750 square feet of vacant space in the 110,000-square-foot building, Schlueter said.

Hard Knocks plans to open in early summer. The city of Pewaukee will consider the company’s application for a conditional use permit on April. 20.

Company spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment.

Schlueter believes Hard Knocks will draw even more people to the site, which already is a success, he said.

“The Point Burger Bar addition was spectacular,” he said. “Just drive by and you can see it from the cars in the parking lot. They have a great energy.”

Veloce Indoor Speedway has also been a draw for corporate clients as well as families, Schlueter said.

“We just had a group of 40 engineers go-karting,” he said. “There are not many places where you can bump into your manager or co-workers.”

Hard Knocks is planning to open its first indoor laser tag facility in the former American TV & Appliance store building in Pewaukee.

lasertag

The nationally-franchised combat sports facility will lease 17,000 square feet in the building, which has become an entertainment destination since it was purchased in 2014, by Milwaukee real estate investor John Schlueter and his company, Frontline Commercial Real Estate LLC.

“This is exactly the type of user we are looking for,” Schlueter said. “Another experience-type of tenant, and it goes great with Point Burger and the speedway. I really like that the building is turning into a recreation area.”

Milwaukee restaurant owner Brian Ward opened a second Point Burger Bar location in 2016 in the building. Ward leases 15,000 square feet in the southeast corner of the building at W229 N1400 Westwood Drive, off Highway F just north of I-94, for the restaurant.

The northern 90,000 square feet of the building is occupied by Veloce Indoor Speedway for indoor racing.

The addition of Hard Knocks will leave only 13,750 square feet of vacant space in the 110,000-square-foot building, Schlueter said.

Hard Knocks plans to open in early summer. The city of Pewaukee will consider the company’s application for a conditional use permit on April. 20.

Company spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment.

Schlueter believes Hard Knocks will draw even more people to the site, which already is a success, he said.

“The Point Burger Bar addition was spectacular,” he said. “Just drive by and you can see it from the cars in the parking lot. They have a great energy.”

Veloce Indoor Speedway has also been a draw for corporate clients as well as families, Schlueter said.

“We just had a group of 40 engineers go-karting,” he said. “There are not many places where you can bump into your manager or co-workers.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am