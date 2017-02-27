Hal Leonard acquires Sheet Music Plus

Digital music publisher will operate independently

by

February 27, 2017, 10:32 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/hal-leonard-acquires-sheet-music-plus/

Milwaukee-based music publisher Hal Leonard Corp. has acquired music publication e-commerce site Sheet Music Plus. The acquisition price was not disclosed.

One of Hal Leonard's educational publications.

One of Hal Leonard’s educational publications.

Emeryville, California-based Sheet Music Plus has 47 employees, all of whom will remain on board at the existing location in the integration, said Hal Leonard spokesperson Trish Dulka. Jenny Silva, chief executive officer of SMP, will remain in her role.

SMP will not be renamed, but will operate as an independent subsidiary of Hal Leonard, Dulka said. The company was founded in 1997 and has good brand recognition, which is why it will be the only Hal Leonard facility operated as a separate entity.

“They’re really kind of the Amazon of the sheet music world,” Dulka said.

Hal Leonard plans to integrate the SMP products so customers can order products on SMP’s website and pick them up in their local music store.

“This next chapter will bring many advantages for our customers,” Silva said. “We have worked closely together with Hal Leonard for years and I know that their team has a deep appreciation for the great service that Sheet Music Plus provides to musicians. We look forward to sharing our strengths to provide even more services to the greater music community as well.”

Hal Leonard now has more than 450 employees at 13 corporate offices around the world. It is the largest publisher of printed music, with more than 200,000 available titles, and in recent years has been adding to its digital offerings. Its products are sold in more than 65 countries through its offices and distributors, and are marketed to 7,500 music stores in the U.S. and Canada.

In 2016, Hal Leonard acquired play-along recording company Music Minus One, as well as Mequon-based educational piano score publisher Schaum Publications. Also last year, the majority of Hal Leonard was sold by CEO Keith Mardak and his wife Mary Vandenberg to California private equity firm Seidler Equity Partners to advance its strategic growth.

Milwaukee-based music publisher Hal Leonard Corp. has acquired music publication e-commerce site Sheet Music Plus. The acquisition price was not disclosed.

One of Hal Leonard's educational publications.

One of Hal Leonard’s educational publications.

Emeryville, California-based Sheet Music Plus has 47 employees, all of whom will remain on board at the existing location in the integration, said Hal Leonard spokesperson Trish Dulka. Jenny Silva, chief executive officer of SMP, will remain in her role.

SMP will not be renamed, but will operate as an independent subsidiary of Hal Leonard, Dulka said. The company was founded in 1997 and has good brand recognition, which is why it will be the only Hal Leonard facility operated as a separate entity.

“They’re really kind of the Amazon of the sheet music world,” Dulka said.

Hal Leonard plans to integrate the SMP products so customers can order products on SMP’s website and pick them up in their local music store.

“This next chapter will bring many advantages for our customers,” Silva said. “We have worked closely together with Hal Leonard for years and I know that their team has a deep appreciation for the great service that Sheet Music Plus provides to musicians. We look forward to sharing our strengths to provide even more services to the greater music community as well.”

Hal Leonard now has more than 450 employees at 13 corporate offices around the world. It is the largest publisher of printed music, with more than 200,000 available titles, and in recent years has been adding to its digital offerings. Its products are sold in more than 65 countries through its offices and distributors, and are marketed to 7,500 music stores in the U.S. and Canada.

In 2016, Hal Leonard acquired play-along recording company Music Minus One, as well as Mequon-based educational piano score publisher Schaum Publications. Also last year, the majority of Hal Leonard was sold by CEO Keith Mardak and his wife Mary Vandenberg to California private equity firm Seidler Equity Partners to advance its strategic growth.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am