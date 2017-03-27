Great Lakes Distillery spirits to be sold at Miller Park

To be available where cocktails are sold



March 27, 2017, 1:21 PM



Milwaukee-based Great Lakes Distillery announced that the Milwaukee Brewers have selected three of its spirits, Kinnickinnic Whiskey, Rehorst Gin and Roaring Dan’s Rum, to be served at Miller Park this season.

The three craft spirits will be available on all four seating levels where cocktails are sold at Miller Park, and the two main bars on the first base and third base sides of the Loge Level at the ballpark.

Last fall the Brewers announced plans for a $20 million overhaul of the food and beverage offerings at Miller Park.

The Brewers recently announced the 24 draft beers made by Wisconsin breweries that will be available at the new “Local Brews” bar this year at Miller Park. The new bar will be located in the Loge Level of the ballpark near section 207, down the right field line.

