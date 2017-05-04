Footlights Performing Arts Awards nominees announced

Nominees for the first-ever Footlights Performing Arts Awards were announced Thursday morning in a new effort to celebrate the contributions of performing artists in the Greater Milwaukee area.

The awards, which are sponsored by the United Performing Arts Fund, will recognize achievements in costume design, technical design, scenic design, choreography, direction, and lead and supporting performances in both musicals and plays.

Actor and Milwaukee native John McGivern announced the top professional and non-professional nominees in 16 categories Thursday morning at the Intercontinental Hotel. Award nominations were submitted online from January to March, and online voting was held in April.

Award winners will be announced in a ceremony on June 22 at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Quadracci Powerhouse.

“This is not a competition, rather, it’s a reflection as well as a promotion of the fine work that takes place on Milwaukee stages almost every night of the year,” said Steve Marcus, president of Marcus Promotions and publisher of Footlights playbill. “In recent years, Milwaukee has become one of the top cities for the arts and culture in the community. We hope through this event that the performing arts continue to grow and enrich this community for generations to come.”

Nominees by category include:

Best Costume Design

Chris March, La Cage Aux Folles

Shima Orans, Beauty and the Beast

Kathy Smith, Ernest in Love

Roger Bochek, A Christmas Carol

Roger Bochek, My Fair Lady

Rhonda Schmidt, Anything Goes

Best Technical Design

Jason Fassi, Genesis

David Gipson, Beauty and the Beast

Noele Stollmack, La Cage Aux Folles

Hollly Blomquist, Anon(ymous)

Katrina Smith, Little Shop of Horrors

Best Scenic Design

Todd Edward Ivins, A Christmas Carol

James Ortiz, Beauty and the Beast

Sarah E. Ross, The Drowning Girls

Roger Bochek, My Fair Lady

Nick Korneski, Anything Goes

Best Choreography

Ryan Cappleman, The Pirates of Penzance

Dani Kuepper, Molehill Stories

John del los Santos, La Cage Aux Folles

Megan and Tricia Hohnl, Beauty and the Beast

Melissa Meier, Chicago

Best Direction

Leda Hoffman, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur

Pam Kriger, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

Mary MacDonald Kerr, Luna Gale

Jerry Becker, Beauty and the Beast

Dustin J. Martin, 33 Variations

Tommy Lueck, Little Shop of Horrors

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Play

Marques Causey, Luna Gale

Sean Duncan, Bonny Anne Bonny

Di’Monte Henning, Lobby Hero

Nicholas Callan Haubner, 33 Variations

Sam Sherman, Wonderland

Scott Ziolecki, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Play

Molly Rhode, UnSilent Night

Rana Roman, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Jennifer Vosters, Coriolanus

Ruth Arnell, 33 Variations

Alyssa Falvey, Wonderland

Bette Von Gunten, Boeing Boeing

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Musical

Michael Accardo, Man of La Mancha

Shawn Holmes, La Cage Aux Folles

Jeff Schaetzke, Violet

Tim Dondlinger, My Fair Lady

Thomas Hess, Young Frankenstein

Jerry Krajewski, Chicago

Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Musical

Angela Iannone, Ernest in Love

Ella Rose Kleefisch, Violet

Stephanie Staszak, La Cage Aux Folles

Katie Katschke, Fiddler on the Roof

Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Play

Anthony Crivello, McGuire

Michael Wright, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Matt Zembrano, The Foreigner

Nicholas Callan Haubner, The Odd Couple

Josh Scheibe, Boeing Boeing

Kelly Vance, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Play

Marti Gobel, The Taming

Jenny Wansek, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Tami Workentin, Luna Gale

Madeline Conway, Wonderland

Beth Perry, 33 Variations

Anna Marie Zorn, Enchanted April

Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Musical

Ray Jivoff, La Cage Aux Folles

Nathaniel Stampley, Man of La Mancha

Chaz’men Williams Ali, Beauty and the Beast

Ryan Charles, Jesus Christ Superstar

Ben Johnson, Anything Goes

Rick Richter, Fiddler on the Roof

Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Musical

Allie Babich, Violet

Karen Estrada, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

Gillian Hollis, Beauty and the Beast

Marann Curtis, Grease

Rae Elizabeth Pare, Anything Goes

Alicia York, My Fair Lady

Best Performance

Back to Bach, Wisconsin Philharmonic

The Magic Flute, Milwaukee Opera Theatre

The Story of the Nutcracker, Studio of Classical Dance Arts

Billy Joel and Friends, Sunset Playhouse

Comicality 2017, Hartford Players

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Student Concert, Cedarburg Performing Arts Center

Best Play

Fences, Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Luna Gale, Renaissance Theaterworks

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

33 Variations, Waukesha Civic Theatre

The Glass Menagerie, Carroll University

Wonderland, Outskirts Theatre

Best Musical

Beauty and the Beast, Skylight Music Theatre

La Cage Aux Folles, Skylight Music Theatre

The Mikado, Milwaukee Opera Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors, Sunset Playhouse

My Fair Lady, Falls Patio Players

Parade, Lake Country Playhouse