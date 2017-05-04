Footlights Performing Arts Awards nominees announced

Nominees for the first-ever Footlights Performing Arts Awards were announced Thursday morning in a new effort to celebrate the contributions of performing artists in the Greater Milwaukee area.
The awards, which are sponsored by the United Performing Arts Fund, will recognize achievements in costume design, technical design, scenic design, choreography, direction, and lead and supporting performances in both musicals and plays.
Actor and Milwaukee native John McGivern announced the top professional and non-professional nominees in 16 categories Thursday morning at the Intercontinental Hotel. Award nominations were submitted online from January to March, and online voting was held in April.
Award winners will be announced in a ceremony on June 22 at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Quadracci Powerhouse.
“This is not a competition, rather, it’s a reflection as well as a promotion of the fine work that takes place on Milwaukee stages almost every night of the year,” said Steve Marcus, president of Marcus Promotions and publisher of Footlights playbill. “In recent years, Milwaukee has become one of the top cities for the arts and culture in the community. We hope through this event that the performing arts continue to grow and enrich this community for generations to come.”
Nominees by category include:
Best Costume Design
- Chris March, La Cage Aux Folles
- Shima Orans, Beauty and the Beast
- Kathy Smith, Ernest in Love
- Roger Bochek, A Christmas Carol
- Roger Bochek, My Fair Lady
- Rhonda Schmidt, Anything Goes
Best Technical Design
- Jason Fassi, Genesis
- David Gipson, Beauty and the Beast
- Noele Stollmack, La Cage Aux Folles
- Hollly Blomquist, Anon(ymous)
- Katrina Smith, Little Shop of Horrors
Best Scenic Design
- Todd Edward Ivins, A Christmas Carol
- James Ortiz, Beauty and the Beast
- Sarah E. Ross, The Drowning Girls
- Roger Bochek, My Fair Lady
- Nick Korneski, Anything Goes
Best Choreography
- Ryan Cappleman, The Pirates of Penzance
- Dani Kuepper, Molehill Stories
- John del los Santos, La Cage Aux Folles
- Megan and Tricia Hohnl, Beauty and the Beast
- Melissa Meier, Chicago
Best Direction
- Leda Hoffman, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
- Pam Kriger, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
- Mary MacDonald Kerr, Luna Gale
- Jerry Becker, Beauty and the Beast
- Dustin J. Martin, 33 Variations
- Tommy Lueck, Little Shop of Horrors
Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Play
- Marques Causey, Luna Gale
- Sean Duncan, Bonny Anne Bonny
- Di’Monte Henning, Lobby Hero
- Nicholas Callan Haubner, 33 Variations
- Sam Sherman, Wonderland
- Scott Ziolecki, To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Play
- Molly Rhode, UnSilent Night
- Rana Roman, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
- Jennifer Vosters, Coriolanus
- Ruth Arnell, 33 Variations
- Alyssa Falvey, Wonderland
- Bette Von Gunten, Boeing Boeing
Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Musical
- Michael Accardo, Man of La Mancha
- Shawn Holmes, La Cage Aux Folles
- Jeff Schaetzke, Violet
- Tim Dondlinger, My Fair Lady
- Thomas Hess, Young Frankenstein
- Jerry Krajewski, Chicago
Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Musical
- Angela Iannone, Ernest in Love
- Ella Rose Kleefisch, Violet
- Stephanie Staszak, La Cage Aux Folles
- Katie Katschke, Fiddler on the Roof
Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Play
- Anthony Crivello, McGuire
- Michael Wright, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
- Matt Zembrano, The Foreigner
- Nicholas Callan Haubner, The Odd Couple
- Josh Scheibe, Boeing Boeing
- Kelly Vance, To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Play
- Marti Gobel, The Taming
- Jenny Wansek, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
- Tami Workentin, Luna Gale
- Madeline Conway, Wonderland
- Beth Perry, 33 Variations
- Anna Marie Zorn, Enchanted April
Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Musical
- Ray Jivoff, La Cage Aux Folles
- Nathaniel Stampley, Man of La Mancha
- Chaz’men Williams Ali, Beauty and the Beast
- Ryan Charles, Jesus Christ Superstar
- Ben Johnson, Anything Goes
- Rick Richter, Fiddler on the Roof
Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Musical
- Allie Babich, Violet
- Karen Estrada, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
- Gillian Hollis, Beauty and the Beast
- Marann Curtis, Grease
- Rae Elizabeth Pare, Anything Goes
- Alicia York, My Fair Lady
Best Performance
- Back to Bach, Wisconsin Philharmonic
- The Magic Flute, Milwaukee Opera Theatre
- The Story of the Nutcracker, Studio of Classical Dance Arts
- Billy Joel and Friends, Sunset Playhouse
- Comicality 2017, Hartford Players
- Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Student Concert, Cedarburg Performing Arts Center
Best Play
- Fences, Milwaukee Repertory Theater
- Luna Gale, Renaissance Theaterworks
- Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
- 33 Variations, Waukesha Civic Theatre
- The Glass Menagerie, Carroll University
- Wonderland, Outskirts Theatre
Best Musical
- Beauty and the Beast, Skylight Music Theatre
- La Cage Aux Folles, Skylight Music Theatre
- The Mikado, Milwaukee Opera Theatre
- Little Shop of Horrors, Sunset Playhouse
- My Fair Lady, Falls Patio Players
- Parade, Lake Country Playhouse
