Florida-based theater operator coming to The Corners of Brookfield

Silverspot Cinema will focus on cultural programming, special events

August 17, 2017, 10:07 AM

Miami, Florida-based Silverspot Cinema will operate the theater at The Corners of Brookfield, focusing many of its shows on cultural programming and special events.

The Promenade at Coconut Creek, Fla.

Silverspot’s Wisconsin theater will be the company’s sixth location when it opens in spring 2019, pending approval from the Town of Brookfield.

Gonzalo Ulivi, managing partner of Silverspot Cinema, said the company’s growth strategy has been “opportunistic.”

“We have been looking for unique locations,” Ulivi said. “The Corners is a very unique lifestyle mixed development. The population, the household income, the developer behind The Corners, all of these variables made this attractive to us.”

The 750-seat, 41,000-square-foot theater will focus on cultural programming including live operatic performances, live theater and special events, but it will also show first-run movies.

Ulivi said what it won’t show are movies geared toward teenagers.

“We want it to be a professional atmosphere for adults,” he said. “We will have the top animated movies. Families and children are very important to us.”

The theater will also include reclining seats, a bar and lounge area and in-theater cocktails.

Silverspot Cinema will be located at the east side of the lifestyle center, above retailers, located south of Arhaus and north of Von Maur.

Revisions to the center’s original site plan to accommodate a theater tenant are currently being reviewed by the Town of Brookfield and construction is expected to start February 2018.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Silverspot Cinema to The Corners,” Robert Gould, vice president of U.S. operations for IM Properties, said in a written statement. “We’re proud to add another first-to-Wisconsin operator to our center.”

Building for the silver tsunami

Senior living developers prepare for wave of baby boomers

