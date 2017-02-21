Daktronics to install $10 million in digital displays for Bucks arena

Main scoreboard will be largest of its kind in the NBA

February 21, 2017, 11:33 AM

The Milwaukee Bucks announced today that Brookings, S.D.-based Daktronics will build the digital displays for the new arena and surrounding development in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks Centerhung high res

Rendering of the main center-hung scoreboard for the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The $10 million deal will include a custom-designed center-hung scoreboard that will be twice the size of the current scoreboard in the BMO Harris Bradley Center, making it the largest of its kind in the NBA.

“Daktronics is the best in the business at creating that wow factor for fans in all corners of the building,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “Our ownership is committed to providing an absolutely world-class experience for every guest and we’re beyond excited for what this digital system will do for the fan experience in our building and throughout the surrounding development.”

The cost of the deal is included in the overall $524 million new arena project that will be completed in fall 2018.

Daktronics will also provide a 360-degree LED ribbon display and 31 additional displays in the area.

In addition to the displays inside the arena, installations will be located in areas throughout the entry ways and outside of the arena, including an 15-foot-high by 85-foot-wide display board wrapped around the northwest corner of the arena and a 39.5-foot high by 37-foot-wide curved display board on the outside of the new parking structure across Juneau Avenue from the arena.

Daktronics will also be providing scoreboards for the new Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center and will partner with the team on community initiatives that will be announced next week.

