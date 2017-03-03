South Dakota-based Daktronics announced Thursday it is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to create 10,000 packages of Bucks player cards for Milwaukee police officers to hand out in local neighborhoods.

The company said it will also give six new scoreboards to local youth recreation centers. The first of the six scoreboards to be installed will arrive in the next few weeks at the COA Youth & Family Centers‘ Riverwest facility. Installation sites for the five other scoreboards have not yet been determined.

Daktronics manufactures large LED video displays, scoreboards and digital billboards. The company is installing digital displays at the new Bucks arena currently under construction in the Park East corridor.

“We’re happy to use this opportunity to give back to the Milwaukee community,” said Tony Mulder, Daktronics regional manager. “Daktronics has had a significant reseller and dealer network in the Milwaukee area for a number of years, and we’re looking forward to sharing with a community that has been integral to our success as a business within the region.”

The packages of bucks player cards to be handed out by local police officers will feature all 15 members of the Bucks team and will be co-branded with Bucks and Milwaukee Police Department logos. Daktronics said they will create the card packages and donate them to the police department.

“We’re so fortunate to have corporate partners who share our vision for building a stronger and more vibrant community,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin.