Daktronics to donate scoreboards to Milwaukee recreation centers

The scoreboard-maker will also donate 10,000 packages of player cards to MPD

by

March 03, 2017, 11:29 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/daktronics-to-donate-scoreboards-to-milwaukee-recreation-centers/

South Dakota-based Daktronics announced Thursday it is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to create 10,000 packages of Bucks player cards for Milwaukee police officers to hand out in local neighborhoods.

Rendering of Milwaukee Bucks Arena in downtown Milwaukee

Rendering of Milwaukee Bucks Arena in downtown Milwaukee

The company said it will also give six new scoreboards to local youth recreation centers. The first of the six scoreboards to be installed will arrive in the next few weeks at the COA Youth & Family Centers‘ Riverwest facility. Installation sites for the five other scoreboards have not yet been determined.

Daktronics manufactures large LED video displays, scoreboards and digital billboards. The company is installing digital displays at the new Bucks arena currently under construction in the Park East corridor.

“We’re happy to use this opportunity to give back to the Milwaukee community,” said Tony Mulder, Daktronics regional manager. “Daktronics has had a significant reseller and dealer network in the Milwaukee area for a number of years, and we’re looking forward to sharing with a community that has been integral to our success as a business within the region.”

The packages of bucks player cards to be handed out by local police officers will feature all 15 members of the Bucks team and will be co-branded with Bucks and Milwaukee Police Department logos. Daktronics said they will create the card packages and donate them to the police department.

“We’re so fortunate to have corporate partners who share our vision for building a stronger and more vibrant community,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin.

South Dakota-based Daktronics announced Thursday it is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to create 10,000 packages of Bucks player cards for Milwaukee police officers to hand out in local neighborhoods.

Rendering of Milwaukee Bucks Arena in downtown Milwaukee

Rendering of Milwaukee Bucks Arena in downtown Milwaukee

The company said it will also give six new scoreboards to local youth recreation centers. The first of the six scoreboards to be installed will arrive in the next few weeks at the COA Youth & Family Centers‘ Riverwest facility. Installation sites for the five other scoreboards have not yet been determined.

Daktronics manufactures large LED video displays, scoreboards and digital billboards. The company is installing digital displays at the new Bucks arena currently under construction in the Park East corridor.

“We’re happy to use this opportunity to give back to the Milwaukee community,” said Tony Mulder, Daktronics regional manager. “Daktronics has had a significant reseller and dealer network in the Milwaukee area for a number of years, and we’re looking forward to sharing with a community that has been integral to our success as a business within the region.”

The packages of bucks player cards to be handed out by local police officers will feature all 15 members of the Bucks team and will be co-branded with Bucks and Milwaukee Police Department logos. Daktronics said they will create the card packages and donate them to the police department.

“We’re so fortunate to have corporate partners who share our vision for building a stronger and more vibrant community,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Hiring For Culture Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/08/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm