Cultural attractions receive $700,000 from Northwestern Mutual

Nine organizations receiving grants

April 20, 2017, 12:57 PM

The Northwestern Mutual Life Foundation announced more than $700,000 in grants to Milwaukee-area attractions on Thursday.

The grants will support nine nonprofits providing cultural opportunities in the Milwaukee area, although individual grant amounts were not specified. The programs selected focus on opportunities for children and families, attracting and retaining a strong workforce and enhancing tourism, the nonprofit said.

“Through our valued partnerships with area attractions, we’re providing local children and families with fun, engaging cultural and educational experiences,” said Eric Christophersen, Northwestern Mutual Foundation president. “Milwaukee is our hometown, too, and we’re dedicated to making it a great place. We invest in these local institutions because we believe everyone in the community should have the opportunity to enjoy them.”

Northwestern Mutual highlighted its contribution to the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum. The funding will be used to support Betty Brinn’s Family Focus, Neighborhood Nights and Know & Grow programs.

Other grant recipients included:

  • Brewers Community Foundation
  • Discovery World
  • Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
  • Milwaukee Art Museum
  • Milwaukee Public Museum
  • Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Bucks partnership
  • Summerfest
  • Zoological Society of Milwaukee

Last year, the foundation awarded $700,000 to a total of 10 nonprofit cultural attractions. The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center was the only organization that did not receive a repeat grant this year and the Bucks partnership with the Milwaukee Public Library also received a grant.

Northwestern Mutual Life Foundation is the charitable arm of Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

