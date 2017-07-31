Construction of Bucks arena halfway complete

Roof enclosure underway [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

July 31, 2017, 1:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/construction-of-bucks-arena-halfway-complete/

The new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee continues to take shape as construction progresses with the outer bowl nearly finished and the roof enclosure underway.

The media had a chance to tour the construction site Friday to get a look at the progress.

Tour guide, Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin, said even though he walks through the site daily, the progress is still surreal for him.

The $524 million arena is set to open in time for the Bucks’ 2018-19 season.

One of Feigin’s favorite parts: the main entrance off the atrium, which will open onto Fourth Street, where a public plaza will be the city’s meeting place, he said.

“This will be home to three large buildings all based on food and entertainment,” Feigin said. “We’ll have concerts, festivals and shows.”

Feigin also took questions about mega manufacturer Foxconn’s plans to open a plant in southeastern Wisconsin and what that could mean for the Bucks. He said when he heard about Foxconn he ran with Governor Scott Walker to meet with representatives and has been talking about partnerships “at all levels” with Foxconn, including a possible naming rights deal for the new arena.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee continues to take shape as construction progresses with the outer bowl nearly finished and the roof enclosure underway.

The media had a chance to tour the construction site Friday to get a look at the progress.

Tour guide, Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin, said even though he walks through the site daily, the progress is still surreal for him.

The $524 million arena is set to open in time for the Bucks’ 2018-19 season.

One of Feigin’s favorite parts: the main entrance off the atrium, which will open onto Fourth Street, where a public plaza will be the city’s meeting place, he said.

“This will be home to three large buildings all based on food and entertainment,” Feigin said. “We’ll have concerts, festivals and shows.”

Feigin also took questions about mega manufacturer Foxconn’s plans to open a plant in southeastern Wisconsin and what that could mean for the Bucks. He said when he heard about Foxconn he ran with Governor Scott Walker to meet with representatives and has been talking about partnerships “at all levels” with Foxconn, including a possible naming rights deal for the new arena.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm