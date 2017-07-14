Clearwing Productions acquires Denver firm

DSI Event Group joins West Allis company

July 14, 2017, 12:15 PM

West Allis-based Clearwing Productions Inc. has acquired Denver-based DSI Event Group Inc. The transaction price was not disclosed.

Founded in 1976, Clearwing is a full-service production company that supports concerts, festivals, theatrical and corporate events. It specializes in multi-stage, multi-city live entertainment events and tours, and provides the gear and technicians for Summerfest. The company, which also has a location in Phoenix, will continue to operate DSI’s 35,000-square-foot facility in Denver. Last month, Clearwing registered a company called Clearwing Productions Colorado LLC with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, which will operate DSI. In the near-term, it will provide production services and retail sales from the Denver location. In the future, it plans to implement its full operational model in Denver, with production, sales, service and systems integration.

“We are excited to add the DSI Group to the Clearwing family,” said Gregg Brunclik, president and chief executive officer of Clearwing. “Denver was a perfect fit to enhance our current offerings in Milwaukee and Phoenix. Geographically halfway between, Denver will optimize logistical efficiency while bringing yet greater market share to our already successful multi-regional operations. We’re also very fortunate that the professionalism, attitude, integrity, and skill of the DSI staff was a good match with our existing Clearwing culture.”

DSI Group, formerly Dowlen Sound Inc., was founded in 1979 by Bret Dowlen. It is a full-service production and events company providing audio production, lighting, video, staging, design, event coordination, equipment rentals, touring, installations, event consultation and retail sales to an international client base.

In the acquisition, Clearwing acquired inventory including Martin and ROBE lighting fixtures, GrandMA and DiGiCo control and Outline GTO PA. It also brought on 10 new employees, and now has 170 total employees.

“I’m looking forward to emerging from the complexities of ownership and returning to the principles that are important to me: providing pristine systems with outstanding quality for our clients and continuing to give the hands-on support and superior service our users have come to expect,” Dowlen said.

