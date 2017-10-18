China Lights festival extended one week

Ticket sales to be suspended Thursday and will resume Monday due to high demand

October 18, 2017, 1:34 PM

Because of the overwhelming popularity of the event, Boerner recommended attending during the week.

China Lights, a Chinese lantern festival held at the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners will run one week longer than planned– now officially closing on Oct. 29– and the event’s ticket sales will be suspended from Thursday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 23, at 9 a.m., Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Festival Pro LLC announced today. 

The festival, which opened Sept. 22, will make the adjustments due to high demand for tickets through online and in-person sales. Starting Oct. 23, a limited amount of tickets will be sold only online at chinalights.org.

This year’s festival is the Botanical Gardens’ second time holding the internationally-touring festival, displaying about 50 illuminated lantern sculptures on the Gardens’ 10 acres. Last year was the festival’s first appearance in the Midwest.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for and seniors and children and free for children under five. China Lights runs Tuesday through Sunday, from 5:30-10 p.m.

