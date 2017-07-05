Cheesehead maker adding tours, venue rentals

Foamation Cheesehead Factory plans to offer tours of its Walker’s Point facility later this year and is preparing to offer venue rentals in the near future.

“We just have a really unique space here in Walker’s Point,” said Maggie Carter, Foamation Cheesehead Factory marketing and event coordinator.

The company, known for making the iconic cheesehead hat, moved from St. Francis to a larger location at 1120 S. Barclay St. last year. Carter said the facility was functional in January.

Foamation is now seeking a Class B tavern license from the city, which would allow for serving beer and wine at events. Carter said the company is considering hosting its own events like wine and cheese tastings along with renting the venue for weddings, club meetings or office parties. The space can likely accommodate 50 to 100 people, she said.

The immediate focus, however, is on getting tours started, Carter said, noting the company is scheduling the first ones for August.