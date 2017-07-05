Cheesehead maker adding tours, venue rentals

Tours of Walker’s Point facility likely to begin in August

by

July 05, 2017, 12:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/cheesehead-maker-adding-tours-venue-rentals/

Foamation Cheesehead Factory plans to offer tours of its Walker’s Point facility later this year and is preparing to offer venue rentals in the near future.

Cheeseheads dry in molds at Foamation Inc. former facility in St. Francis.

“We just have a really unique space here in Walker’s Point,” said Maggie Carter, Foamation Cheesehead Factory marketing and event coordinator.

The company, known for making the iconic cheesehead hat, moved from St. Francis to a larger location at 1120 S. Barclay St. last year. Carter said the facility was functional in January.

Foamation is now seeking a Class B tavern license from the city, which would allow for serving beer and wine at events. Carter said the company is considering hosting its own events like wine and cheese tastings along with renting the venue for weddings, club meetings or office parties. The space can likely accommodate 50 to 100 people, she said.

The immediate focus, however, is on getting tours started, Carter said, noting the company is scheduling the first ones for August.

Foamation Cheesehead Factory plans to offer tours of its Walker’s Point facility later this year and is preparing to offer venue rentals in the near future.

Cheeseheads dry in molds at Foamation Inc. former facility in St. Francis.

“We just have a really unique space here in Walker’s Point,” said Maggie Carter, Foamation Cheesehead Factory marketing and event coordinator.

The company, known for making the iconic cheesehead hat, moved from St. Francis to a larger location at 1120 S. Barclay St. last year. Carter said the facility was functional in January.

Foamation is now seeking a Class B tavern license from the city, which would allow for serving beer and wine at events. Carter said the company is considering hosting its own events like wine and cheese tastings along with renting the venue for weddings, club meetings or office parties. The space can likely accommodate 50 to 100 people, she said.

The immediate focus, however, is on getting tours started, Carter said, noting the company is scheduling the first ones for August.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm