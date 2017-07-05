BuySeasons sold to Rubie’s Costume Company

Sale closed late last week

by

July 05, 2017, 1:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/buyseasons-sold-to-rubies-costume-company/

New Berlin-based BuySeasons Inc. has been acquired by New York-based Rubie’s Costume Co. in a deal that closed June 30.

BuySeasons corporate headquarters in New Berlin

BizTimes reported last week the sale of the online costume retailer was “imminent” after a former employee sued over the ownership of software she developed before coming to BuySeasons.

Rubie’s announced the acquisition in a press release today, saying it would improve the company’s fulfillment operations.

“BuySeasons will now allow Rubie’s to offer the leading fulfillment operation to our wholesale customers,” said Howard Beige, Rubie’s executive vice president.

Founded in 1951, Rubie’s is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of costumes, accessories and holiday products with office in 15 countries. The lawsuit filed against BuySeasons last week described the firm as a “large manufacturer of retail inventory.”

The plaintiff, Audrey Wilby, said she was told by BuySeasons chief executive officer Rick Barton the acquiring company was interested in the sales forecasting tool she had developed along with her knowledge of it.

“Partnering with Rubie’s will allow BuySeasons to dramatically increase our product offering as well as enhance our worldwide sourcing abilities,” Barton said in a statement announcing the deal. “BuySeasons is very excited when we think about the synergistic benefits of this exciting combination as we look forward to enhancing our customer experience.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed and BuySeasons has not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

BuySeasons was founded in 1999 by Jalem Getz and sold to Liberty Interactive Corp. in 2006 and spun off into Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings in 2014.

The company had 158 employees at the end of 2016. It operates its headquarters and warehouse from a 470,000-square-foot leased facility in New Berlin. Revenues have fallen from $83 million in 2014 to $73 million in 2015 and $52 million last year as BuySeasons faced increased competition from online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

New Berlin-based BuySeasons Inc. has been acquired by New York-based Rubie’s Costume Co. in a deal that closed June 30.

BuySeasons corporate headquarters in New Berlin

BizTimes reported last week the sale of the online costume retailer was “imminent” after a former employee sued over the ownership of software she developed before coming to BuySeasons.

Rubie’s announced the acquisition in a press release today, saying it would improve the company’s fulfillment operations.

“BuySeasons will now allow Rubie’s to offer the leading fulfillment operation to our wholesale customers,” said Howard Beige, Rubie’s executive vice president.

Founded in 1951, Rubie’s is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of costumes, accessories and holiday products with office in 15 countries. The lawsuit filed against BuySeasons last week described the firm as a “large manufacturer of retail inventory.”

The plaintiff, Audrey Wilby, said she was told by BuySeasons chief executive officer Rick Barton the acquiring company was interested in the sales forecasting tool she had developed along with her knowledge of it.

“Partnering with Rubie’s will allow BuySeasons to dramatically increase our product offering as well as enhance our worldwide sourcing abilities,” Barton said in a statement announcing the deal. “BuySeasons is very excited when we think about the synergistic benefits of this exciting combination as we look forward to enhancing our customer experience.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed and BuySeasons has not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

BuySeasons was founded in 1999 by Jalem Getz and sold to Liberty Interactive Corp. in 2006 and spun off into Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings in 2014.

The company had 158 employees at the end of 2016. It operates its headquarters and warehouse from a 470,000-square-foot leased facility in New Berlin. Revenues have fallen from $83 million in 2014 to $73 million in 2015 and $52 million last year as BuySeasons faced increased competition from online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm