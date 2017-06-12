Bucks to play game at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that the team will play one regular season game during the 2017-18 season at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Formerly known as the MECCA, the arena was the Bucks home from 1968 until the Bradley Center was built in 1988.

The Bucks will play one game at the old arena, which has about 11,000 seats for basketball, as part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The date and opponent for the “Return to the Mecca” game will be announced at a later date.

“What can be more fitting to celebrate 50 seasons of the Milwaukee Bucks than returning to the venue that holds so much of the franchise’s history?” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “It’s going to be such a unique and special occasion for our current players to take the court at the MECCA and for our fans to experience the early era of the Bucks.”

The 2017-18 season will also be the Bucks last at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, which will be replaced by the new arena that is under construction.