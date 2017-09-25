Bucks start 50th season with media day

Owners say downtown development progress is part of building championship culture

by

September 25, 2017, 2:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bucks-start-50th-season-with-media-day/

The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off its 50th season today as co-owners Michael Fascitelli, Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan, said they have seen a positive return on their 2014 investment with an increase in franchise value and progress in the arena district development.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owners Michael Fascitelli, Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan at media day.

“When we bought the team three years ago, we talked about making this a world class organization in every respect,” Edens said. “That starts with the facilities and the people who run them.”

Media day was held at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the Bucks’ new 77,500-square-foot training facility on 6th Street and Juneau Avenue, near the site of the new arena, which is still under construction. The training facility’s opening in early August completed the first step of the Bucks’ downtown development plans. Construction of a parking structure for the arena will be completed in November.

The Bucks sustained income losses for the 2016-17 season, according to ESPN. But Edens said what is more important is that the value of the franchise has increased.

In 2014, the current owners bought the franchise for $550 million from Herb Kohl. They say the value of the team has now increased to $2.2 billion.

“I think that losing money is a reality of running an (NBA) team,” Edens said. “But the league itself is in a great place, the demographics are in a great place and I think that will reflect through the economics of it.”

Lasry said the franchise is in a better position now than during its previous ownership and expressed optimism about the franchise’s next five years.

“One of the things we said four years ago was, we are going to build a new arena, we are going to build a new (training) facility and we are going to win a championship,” Lasry said. “You can see we are progressing and I think in the next three to five years, we will have accomplished all those goals.”

The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off its 50th season today as co-owners Michael Fascitelli, Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan, said they have seen a positive return on their 2014 investment with an increase in franchise value and progress in the arena district development.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owners Michael Fascitelli, Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan at media day.

“When we bought the team three years ago, we talked about making this a world class organization in every respect,” Edens said. “That starts with the facilities and the people who run them.”

Media day was held at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the Bucks’ new 77,500-square-foot training facility on 6th Street and Juneau Avenue, near the site of the new arena, which is still under construction. The training facility’s opening in early August completed the first step of the Bucks’ downtown development plans. Construction of a parking structure for the arena will be completed in November.

The Bucks sustained income losses for the 2016-17 season, according to ESPN. But Edens said what is more important is that the value of the franchise has increased.

In 2014, the current owners bought the franchise for $550 million from Herb Kohl. They say the value of the team has now increased to $2.2 billion.

“I think that losing money is a reality of running an (NBA) team,” Edens said. “But the league itself is in a great place, the demographics are in a great place and I think that will reflect through the economics of it.”

Lasry said the franchise is in a better position now than during its previous ownership and expressed optimism about the franchise’s next five years.

“One of the things we said four years ago was, we are going to build a new arena, we are going to build a new (training) facility and we are going to win a championship,” Lasry said. “You can see we are progressing and I think in the next three to five years, we will have accomplished all those goals.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm